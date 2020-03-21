Latest Research Report To Uncover Key Factors Of Pericarditis Drugs Market

Pericarditis Drugs Market Introduction

Pericarditis is the inflammation of the pericardium. Pericardium is two thin layers of a sac like structure of tissues that surrounds the heart. The pericardium holds the heart in place and helps it work. It is a small amount of fluid that keeps both the layers separated from each other so that there is no friction between the layers. Pericarditis often causes chest pain and other symptoms too. The harsh chest pain associated with pericardium occurs when the layers of the pericardium rub against each other. Pericarditis usually begins suddenly but does not last for long.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pericarditis-drugs-market.html

When symptoms related to pericarditis develops more gradually or persists, it is considered as chronic pericarditis. Most cases of pericarditis are mild and usually improve on their own. The common symptoms related to pericarditis include cough; leg or abdominal swelling; low-grade fever; heart palpitations; shortness of breath when reclining; an overall sense of weakness, feeling sick or fatigue; and sharp, piercing chest pain. Pericarditis can be diagnosed with the help of electrocardiogram results, echocardiogram, physical examination, cardiac MRI, and reported symptoms.

Pericarditis Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Founded in 1896, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. It is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. Roche Pharmaceuticals is a world leader in biotechnology and oncology.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth, Request a brochure of this report here

Bayer AG

Incorporated in 1863, Bayer AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. It is a chemical and pharmaceutical company that markets products, helping prevent, diagnose, and treat diseases for humans and animals. The pharmaceutical division emphasizes on prescription products and specialty therapeutics in the areas of cardiology, women’s health, hematology, oncology, and ophthalmology.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68099

Pfizer Inc.

Established in 1849, Pfizer Inc. is based in New York, U.S. It is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines in 11 therapeutic segments including cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, pain, infectious diseases, etc. The company offers a wide range of medicines and vaccines as well as consumer health care products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and chronic diseases for all age groups.

AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca was formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden-based Astra AB and the U.K.-based Zeneca Group. AstraZeneca is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, manufacture, distribution, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in a single business activity of biopharmaceuticals through which it offers solutions for major disease areas including cancer, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, respiratory, and inflammation.

Pericarditis Drugs Market Dynamics

Rise in Prevalence of Pericarditis and Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Demand for Pericarditis Drugs

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and pericarditis expected to drive the demand for pericarditis drugs. According to Cureus, an open access medical journal for a new generation of doctors and patients, acute pericarditis is the most common disease in several clinical settings. The incidence of acute pericarditis is recorded between 0.1% to 0.2% of hospitalized patients, and 5% of the patients admitted to the emergency department with non-ischemic chest pain. Furthermore, 17.9 million people die worldwide each year from cardiovascular diseases, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. About more than 75% of cardiovascular deaths occur in low and middle income countries.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Key players in the market are focusing on the development of novel and effective drugs for pericarditis treatment

A key factor propelling the growth of the global pericarditis drugs market is the adoption of dual therapy for the treatment of idiopathic pericarditis. Conventionally, aspirin as monotherapy is used to treat acute pericarditis. However, clinical trials are being carried out for dual therapy with the combination of two drug aspirin with colchicine for the treatment of pericarditis. The results have shown that combination therapy is effective in reducing the recurrence rate of pericarditis as compared to conventional monotherapy.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=68099

Therefore, use of dual therapy such as aspirin with colchicine is anticipated to increase with rise in prevalence of idiopathic pericarditis with repeated episodes. However, few side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs, presence of misbranded drugs, surgical intervention, and stringent government rules are expected to hinder the growth of the global pericarditis drugs market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com