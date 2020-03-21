Latest Study explores the Global 4G (LTE) Devices Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global 4G (LTE) Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Mobile devices refer to portable, compact, and lightweight computing devices featured with touch or non-touch display screens and sometimes a mini keyboard. These devices support 4G connectivity and are used to carry out day-to-day computing tasks including web browsing and running software applications. Common types of mobile devices include mobile phones, smartphones, tablets, personal digital assistant (PDA), pagers, and navigation devices. There has been a global increase in the use of 4G (LTE) devices and this has led to an exponential growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market.

Growing adoption of smartphones in developing countries and government initiatives for implementing technological advancements in networking infrastructure are the primary factors fueling a robust growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market during the forecast period. Other factors contributing to market growth include growing demand for advanced networking technology, emergence of a wide range of new and robust connectivity options owing to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing consumption of HD video content. Increasing competition among both international and local device manufacturers offering a bundled solution of network and devices is expected to attract more consumers making the solution more affordable and technologically advanced. This further supports the growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific 4G (LTE) devices market held the largest market share of 30% in 2017 in terms of value and is estimated to account for 38% revenue share in 2017, followed by the 4G (LTE) devices market in North America. Revenue contribution from the 4G (LTE) devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15% from 2017 to 2023. In the North America region, market share of the smartphone segment is anticipated to witness a decrease from 70.9% in 2017 to 68.8% in 2023. This is due to the introduction of other innovative smart devices that use advanced networking technologies.

The markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market. Sales of 4G (LTE) devices in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions is estimated to collectively account for over 14% market share in terms of value of the global 4G (LTE) devices market by 2017 end.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Apple

Samsung Electronics

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technology Company

Lenovo

ASUSTeK Computer

Xiaomi

LG Electronics

