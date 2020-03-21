Light Curtain Sensors Market Report 2019 to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast 2028

Safety light curtains are photo-electric devices used to safeguard people around heavy machineries, such as palletizers, winders and presses. These are sensors integrated into light curtains that receive a transmitter’s array of IR beams. If a worker breaks any beam by passing through that area, the light curtain sensor sends a stop order to the guarded machinery to ensure the safety of the worker.

Light curtain sensors are ergonomically sound in comparison to mechanical barriers or guards as they are programmed to cut the power to the machinery instantly to avoid injuries. These sensors fall under the presence detection equipment category. Light curtain sensors are cost-effective and reliable and help in proper maintenance and increasing the long run efficiency of the floor machinery.

These days, light curtain sensors are being used in elevators to ensure that nobody or nothing gets stuck in between the elevator doors. Also, such sensors are compact in size and easy to install, even in small spaces and hard to reach spots.

Light Curtain Sensors Market: Drivers & Challenges

Cost-saving installation, maintenance and upgrades provided by safety light curtain vendors in the market are expected to drive the global Light Curtain Sensors Market. Also, stringent industrial safety standards legislated by governments across the world will compel industrial manufacturers to integrate light curtain sensors and other presence detection equipment in their work space. The attractiveness of industrial automation is expected to boost the global Light Curtain Sensors market.

However, the requirement of timely maintenance might hinder the growth of the light curtain sensors market. In case of failure, the equipment offers no contingency plan. Also, IR beams are not visible to the naked eye and hence, a worker, assuming the sensors to be working, might get hurt badly.

Light Curtain Sensors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry vertical, the global Light Curtain Sensors market can be segmented into the following,

Electronics and Semiconductors Food and Beverages Automotive Defense Aerospace and Avionics Medical and Pharmaceuticals Transportation and Logistics Others

On the basis of application, the global Light Curtain Sensors market can be segmented into following:

Personnel Safety Large Object Safety

Light Curtain Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, China is expected to register highest growth in the Light Curtain Sensors Market. Currently, North America leads the Light Curtain Sensors Market owing to the increased safety measures implemented by the governments and companies in the region. Asia Pacific is the second largest contributor in the Light Curtain Sensors Market due to the ever-increasing industrial automation in APAC countries, such as India, Japan and Indonesia.

Light Curtain Sensors Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global Light Curtain Sensors Market include Omron, KEYENCE, Rockwell Automation, SICK, Pepperl Fuchs, Banner Engineering, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Datalogic and Leuze Electronic, among others.

