Lingonberry Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2026 | Ingebretsen’s, Orkla, Dandong Junao Foodstuff Co. LTD

Lingonberry, which is commonly known as Vaccinium vitis-idaea, is an evergreen plant that bears edible fruits and is native to Arctic Tundra which is situated in the Northern Hemisphere. Lingonberry is locally consumed in the U.S. and some parts of the Europe. Lingonberry has almost 25 English names such as foxberry, quailberry, bearberry, mountain cranberry, low bush cranberry etc. Lingonberry has been used in various food items such as Norwegian pancakes, potato pancakes, meatballs and Scandinavian sweet soup among others. Lingonberry are popular in various food items starting from ice-creams, cakes, cheesecakes, liqueurs, sweet syrups, jams and jellies. As Lingonberry is a part of cranberry and blueberry family it also possess the super food quality. Lingonberry is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A and magnesium. Lingonberry is also commercially sold in the market for its antibacterial capabilities such as antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics.

Growing demand for protein rich food, along with anti-oxidants in food item is found in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, Australia and the U.K. among others, due to which manufacturers are attracted towards using Lingonberry in their products, which leads to growth of the Lingonberry market. Consuming fresh lingonberry helps to treat urinary tract infection and prevents form any dental problems, due to which it is expected to witness a high growth in demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the ongoing trend of consuming a nutritious and healthy food item, along with an increased inclination among chefs for the use of lingonberry in cakes, puddings, jelly etc. has become a key factor for the growth of the lingonberry market.

Some of the key players operating in the global Lingonberry market are: Ingebretsen’s, Orkla, Dandong Junao Foodstuff Co. LTD, Nordic Vitality Ltd., Navgold Ltd., Nordicnordic, Arcticpowerberries, Kiantama Ltd. Cool Exports Finland and The Fresh Supply Company among others.

According to latest research studies, lingonberry powder has shown an inhibitory activity against cancer cells, which simply indicates that the usability of Lingonberry is on the rise and is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The consumer buying behavior continues to be influenced by the internet, as buyers spend more time in researching products from different companies before arriving at a decision. All manufacturers have an online presence, but today, consumers are looking for an interactive web experience. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that consumer experience at retail dealers remains as important as before. The role of retail and online support is no longer limited till the sale, and customer satisfaction after sale is of paramount importance. The growing preference of consumers for the digital medium has prompted manufacturers to maintain strong digital presence. However, new entrants in the market can sight this as an opportunity to build these mediums as direct sales channels and enhance its presence for lingonberry market. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for lingonberry flour by the consumers of Europe, so new entrants could focus on offering such innovative products in order to enhance its foothold in the region as well as globally.