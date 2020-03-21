The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Logistics Robots Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024” worldwide.

Logistics robots are automated machines that improve the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of robots in logistic networks serves as an efficient alternative to the customary belt-based transportation system. Logistic slots and concomitant networks are designed in the zone where logistic robotics operations are desired to be undertaken. Logistic robots are self-directed floating devices enabling the easy transportation of assets/merchandises in an appositely designed logistic network.

Logistic robots simplify operations in vast accommodations, such as airports and automotive work-floors, and at the same time simplify the passage activity for end-users. This distinct norm is anticipated to serve as a major driver for the logistic robot segment during the forecast period. Logistics robots are deployed by airport ground crew and factory management for the proper management of time and resources in material and goods transmission activities. The industrial sector is undergoing a revolutionary technological transformation from tangibly managed activities to automation technologies, on account of increasing global export activity. The evolution of the logistic robotic substructure as per business requirements has abridged the associated time losses and theft intimidations. Furthermore, the shortcomings of archival delivery techniques, hampering production and sales outcomes, are expected to be a key driving factor for the logistic robots market. However, high R&D investment and initial acquisition cost are anticipated to restrain the market’s growth in the current scenario. Low adoption rate to technically advanced infrastructure would challenge market evolution over the forecast period that would be overawed eventually. Strong demand for logistics robots in the supply chain management and defense & military verticals would put forward immense growth opportunities in the years come.

Industrial logistics robotics projects are enduring worldwide with an emphasis on end-to-end process automation. Key to industrial robots application is keeping costs down. Adapting existing tools, implementing commercial mechanisms, and loading and unloading pallets is emerging as the best way to build viable robots.

The global logistics robots market can be segmented on the basis of component, operation environment, product type, and application. Based on component, the market can be segregated into hardware and software. The operation environment segment can be further classified into warehouse, outdoor, factory, and others. Based on product type, the logistics robots market can be further divided into robotic arms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). Furthermore, the market can be segmented on the basis of application, which includes pick & place, loading & unloading, packaging & co-packing, shipment & delivery, and others.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global logistics robot market during the forecast period owing to the demand for labor. With the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region, the application of robots is expected to provide increased efficiency. Additionally, North American countries including the U.S. and selective European countries such as the U.K. and France are anticipated to grow at a considerable pace in the logistics robots market to bring new automated process into various industries.

Some of the key players in the logistics robots market include ABB Robotics, Fanuc India Private Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, Yaskawa America, Inc., Krones AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Gebo Cermex, Toshiba Corporation, Asic Robotics AG, and Columbia Okura LLC.

