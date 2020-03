Lucuma Fruit Sugar Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2028 | The Raw Chocolate Company Ltd., Vivapura LLC.

Despite being a mature market, the global food additive market continues to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales. Surging demand from the food and beverages manufacturer due to the large-scale application such as taste enhancement, food safety, appearance, favoring etc, has been driving the market. Over the years, the food additives such as the sweetener have evolved due to the varying demand and perception of target customers. Sucralose, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Saccharin, Stevia are some of the famously used sweeteners. However, over the past couple of years, consumers are gradually witnessing a change preference for natural food ingredients. Hence owing to this factor, several natural sweeteners such as Lucuma Fruit Sugar have been used on regular basis for the production of several food products.

Owing to the rise in awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of natural and organic food and beverages products, there is rising in demand for the same over the past couple of decades. Consequently, taking in account of the fact that consumers’ rising preference for the natural food product, manufacturers are increasingly looking out for natural food ingredients no matters it’s the flavor or the sweeteners that need to be added. Lucuma Fruit Sugar is one such natural sweetener enduring rise in consumption rate in the food processing sector. Lucuma Fruit Sugar is a natural sweetener containing iron, beta-carotene, fiber, carbohydrates, and niacin. ┬áLucuma Fruit Sugar is a suggested natural sweetener for smoothies, ice cream, desserts as well as pastries. Lucuma Fruit Sugar being a low glycemic index is a source of antioxidants and key nutrients.

Owing to the large-scale application of sweeteners in soft drinks and juice sectors provides a critical opportunity for Lucuma Fruit Sugar Market in the food industry. Due to the higher consumption rate of functional food ingredient in the North American region, the region has comparatively higher scope for Lucuma Fruit Sugar Market.

Some of the key players operating in the global Lucuma Fruit Sugar market are Naturya Limited, The Raw Chocolate Company Ltd., Vivapura LLC., Organic Wholefoods Limited, Organic Merchant Co., Marvelous Superfood, Nature Root Ltd, Ingredion, Arla Food Ingredients among others.