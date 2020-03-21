Managed Print Services (MPS) Market: High Adoption Of Digital Technology Across All Major Verticals Helps The Market To Expand

The managed print services (MPS) market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global managed print services (MPS) market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key market indicators, ecosystem analysis, and pricing analysisof the market.Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about theglobal managed print services (MPS) market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the managed print services (MPS) market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the managed print services (MPS) market is divided into small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. In terms of channel, the market is categorized into printer/copier manufacturers and channel partner/core MPS providers. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing, and others.The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the managed print services (MPS) market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global managed print services (MPS) market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive managed print services (MPS) market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the managed print services (MPS) market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the managed print services (MPS) market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.

Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the managed print services (MPS) market.This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the managed print services (MPS) market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators,and distribution channelswithin the value chain operating in the market.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the managed print services (MPS) marketacross geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global managed print services (MPS) marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include HP Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lexmark International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Canon, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ARC Document Solutions, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Wipro Limited, Honeywell Corporation, and Print Audit, Inc.