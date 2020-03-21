Marula Oil Market : Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market 2017 – 2025

Marula tree (Sclerocarya birrea) is a member of Anacardiaceae family which also include cashew (in the type genus Anacardium), mango, poison ivy, sumac, smoke tree and others. Marula Oil can be extracted from the kernels (nuts) of the fruits of the Marula trees. Marula is a medium sized dioecious tree which is mostly grown across the miombo woodlands of Southern Africa, the Sudano-Sahelian range of West Africa, and Madagascar.

Marula oil can be extracted either from the seed of the marula fruit or from the nut’s hard shell and is traditionally used across several industries including, food industry and cosmetics industry.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Marula oil is clear, light yellow color which is a healthy alternative to available saturated oil due to its high minerals and protein content. Apart from this marula oil is widely used across beauty and personal care applications wherin in it is considered as ‘Miracle oil’ in the cosmetic industry. The global marula oil market is expected to witness significant growth in value terms over the forecast period mainly attributed to its increasing application in food and cosmetic industry.

Marula oil is segmented on the basis of area of source, end use, sales channel and region. On the basis of source, the global marula soil is segmented into, seed and nutshell. The oil is extracted using the process called as decortications. Marula oil is widely used due to its high nutritional value. By end use the global the marula oil market is segmented into Industrial, commercial and household. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into food and beverages industry, cosmetic industry, and others. In food industry marula oil is mainly used as a cooking oil and in flavoring.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

In food industry refined marula oil is regarded among ‘new’ oils for its high nutritional value, heat resistance and stability. Marula oil is known to contain approximately 28% of protein and is widely used in baking industry. The food industry segment is further sub-segmented into, bakery industry, confectionary, sauces and other segments. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into, hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa) and institutional foods segments. In household the Maula oil is widely used as cooking oil across the globe.

On the basis of sales channel marula oil is segmented into direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channel is further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. The major share of revenue being driven by the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, the online retail is expected to attain significant shares in the overall garlic market over the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

On the basis of region the global Marula Oil market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Marula oil is widely used in cosmetic application across the globe due to its mild anti-bacterial properties. The oil improves skin hydration and smoothness, soothes redness, swelling and redness of the skin. Marula oil is very important part of people’s diet in South Africa where it is traditionally consumed as a cooking oil thus creating market revenue potential across the country. Apart from this the oil is also used on a large scale basis across countries such as U.K., U.S., France, Italy and others which is contributing towards its escalated revenues over the forecast period.

The growth of marula oil market across the globe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its popularity as an important ingredient in skin and hair care application. Marula oil naturally softens, nourishes and revitalizes skin. An increasing number of manufacturers are launching marula oil in the beauty and personal care space which is expected to boost the sales prospects of the overall market for marula oil over the forecast period. The market for Marula Oil is expected to witness steady gains in its revenues attributed to its widespread use in food and cosmetic industry.