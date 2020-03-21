Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market : Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge Till 2022

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, adipocytes, and potentially other cell types.

In addition to secreting factors that can stimulate tissue repair, MSCs can substantially alter their microenvironment, exerting effects that are both anti-nflammatory and anti-fibrotic. MSCs are advantageous over other stem cells types for a variety of reasons, including that they are immuno-privileged, making them an advantageous cell type for allogenic transplantation. MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expand ability, transplant ability, and ethical implications.

Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to differentiate into a range of cell types, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth. Additionally, MSCs well-suited for use in the exponential growth area of 3D printing, because of their capacity to form structural tissues.

Growing attention is now being given to manufacturing technologies to support commercial-scale production of MSCs. Numerous market competitors are also exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived exosomes, because exosomes represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of stem cells without the risks and difficulties of administering the cells to patients.

As the most common stem cell type being used in regenerative medicine, there is substantial potential for growth within the MSC market. Today, there are more than 40,000 scientific publications published about the cell type , more than 800 clinical trials underway worldwide , and Google Trend data reveals that MSC searches are more than twice as common as the next most common adult stem cell type .

The Burgeoning Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are the most utilized cell type within the regenerative medicine industry. To support this rapidly expanding marketplace, this 200+ page global strategic report presents trend rate data for MSC market, including rates of MSC patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials, as well associal analytics that identify online behavior related to MSCs.

The report describes the current status of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) research, ongoing clinical trials involving MSCs, late stage MSC clinical trials, and uses of MSCs in cell therapy. It explores recent advances in MSC products and technologies, identifies research priorities by market segment, and assesses 73 leading competitors within the MSC marketplace.

Because MSC therapy is an integrated component of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), this market report also provides an introduction to ATMPs.

For pharmaceutical companies, the report reveals how advances in MSC research can reveal potential new drug targets, improve methods of drug delivery, and provide personalized treatment strategies. With “Big Pharma” diversifying their product development pipelines by investing in cell therapy companies, MSC companies now represent promising candidates for collaboration, investment, and acquisition.

Based in Washington, DC, Bio Informant is first and only market research firm to specialize in the stem cell industry. Unlike other publishers that hire analysts from foreign countries, Bio Informant is an American-based company with more than a decade of experience with tracking the stem cell market (2006 to present). Bio Informant compiled this global strategic report using interviews with more than 90 individuals from across the stem cell industry.

Bio Informant conducted interviews with representatives from Cynata Therapeutics (first company to bring a iPSC-derived MSC therapeutic product into a clinical trial), Rooster Bio (global leader in MSC manufacturing technology that can produce to tens of billions of cells in suspension bioreactors), Pluristem Therapeutics (commercializing placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells in late-stage clinical trials), Bio Eden (leading company preserving MSCs derived from dental tissues), Regenexx (world’s leading provider of MSC therapies for orthopedic applications), and many more.

The report also incorporates secondary findings from SEC filings, company websites, press releases, investor presentations, government policy documents, Google Trends, and Google Adwords.

