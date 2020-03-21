Military Embedded System Market: Increasing Demand for Mobile Command Systems in the Military & Defense Sector

According to a new market research report titled ‘Military Embedded System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research the global military embedded system market is expected to reach value of US$ 128.81 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

In terms of demand, North America is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2018 and 2026. Increasing demand for mobile command systems in the military & defense sector and the emergence of modern warfare systems are anticipated to significantly drive the global military embedded system market during the forecast period.

The global military embedded system market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for mobile command systems in the military & defense sector. The adoption of military embedded systems in command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) has increased in order to provide better protection to military forces. Also, the increasing demand for mobile command systems in war zone areas is likely to augment the global military embedded system market in the next few years.

Global Military Embedded System Market: Scope of Report

The global military embedded system market has been broadly segmented based on product, platform, application, and region. In terms of product, the market has been divided into multifunction I/O boards, rugged systems, single-board computers, and general-purpose graphic processing units. Among these, the general-purpose graphic processing units segment holds a significant market share. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. Based on platform, the global military embedded system market has been classified into air, land, and naval. Among these, the air segment held a prominent i.e. 44.1% share of the global market in 2017.

It was followed by the land segment. In terms of application, the market has been classified into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, communication equipment, command & control systems, computers, data storage, and data acquisition. Among these, the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance segment held a significant share of the global market in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In terms of region, the global military embedded system market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In terms of revenue, North America held a leading share of the global military embedded system market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rising investments in artificial intelligence have led to rise in the adoption of military embedded systems in North America. In terms of revenue, China holds a major share of the military embedded system market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan. Moreover, in terms of revenue, the market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Global Military Embedded System Market: Competition Scenario

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global military embedded system market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Some of the key players operating in the global military embedded system market are Abaco Systems, ADLINK Technology Inc., Aitech Defense Systems, Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Astronics Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ECRIN Systems, Elma Electronic Inc., Excalibur Systems, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc., Kontron AG, Mercury Systems Inc., National Instruments, North Atlantic Industries Inc., SDK Embedded Systems Ltd., TEK Microsystems, Inc., and United Electronic Industries.