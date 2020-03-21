Mill Liner Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A mill is a device used for grinding, cutting, and crushing of solid materials into usable material size for further processing of these solid materials. A mill is used in various industries to process raw materials required for production. Generally, a mill machine undergoes intense wear and tear due to continuous breakdown of sold materials. A mill liner is used to increase the performance, efficiency, and life of a mill; it protects a mill from continuous wear and tear and also increases its efficiency. The quality of material from which a mill liner is made plays an important part in determining the efficiency and life of a mill.

Across the world, growth in mining industry is increasing the demand for mills used in extensive grinding operations. This is consequently increasing the demand for mill liners that protects a mill from wear and tear.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Industries associated with mining such as material handling is also increasing across the world. Rise in material handling industries is increasing the number of coal handling plants. A coal handling plant transports coal of uniform size from a mine to a thermal power plant. Coal handing plants use a mill to break large chunks of coal into usable size and generally transport the uniform sized coal to a thermal power plant. The number of coal handling plants are increasing with increase in power generation, which is driving the demand for grinding mills. This is positively impacting the demand for mill liners across the world.

Based on material type, the global mill liner market can be segmented into rubber mill liner, steel mill liner, and composite mill liner. In terms of application, the market is segmented into ball mill liners, SAG mill liners, AG mill liners, Scrubber mill liners, Rod mill liners, and others. By end-use industry, the global mill liner market is segregated into mining, textile, paper, steel, wood, material handling, and others.

In terms of region, the global mill liner market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major region for the mill liner market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the largest mining market in North America and is expected to have the largest number of grinding mills. Rise in grinding mills is expected to increase the demand for mill liners across the U.S. Canada is expected to be the second largest mill liner market in North America. Europe constitutes a significant share of the global mill liner market. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain are major mill liner markets in Europe.

With rise in mining activity, the Asia Pacific mill liner market is expected to increase at a substantial pace during the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest mill liner market in Asia Pacific. India, Japan, and South Korea are other important mill liner markets in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to account for significant share of the global mill liner market. African countries have large mineral deposits and mining is an important industry across countries in Africa. South Africa is expected to be an important mill liner market in Africa and the overall MEA region.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

GCC is expected to be an important mill liner market in the MEA region due to increase in heavy industries in the Middle East. Historically, South America has large mineral deposits and mining is an important industry across the region. The mill liner market in Brazil is expected to the largest in South America due to its large and developed mining industry.

Major companies operating in the global mill liner market include Metso Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Tega Industries Ltd., Multotec Group, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Weir Group PLC, Eriez Manufacturing Co., Bradken Pty Ltd., Polycorp Ltd., and Shreeji Enterprises.