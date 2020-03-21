Mixed Reality in Gaming Market | Demand for Immersive Virtual Gaming Experience Boosts Growth

The presence of a copious number of small and big players makes the mixed reality in gaming market fragmented, as per a recent market publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is foreseen to witness the entry of regional players leading to further fragmentation and stiff competition among players for greater market share. In this scenario, savvy players are pouring money into research and development to set up new facilities for innovation. These players are also vying for partnerships and alliances to tap into technological expertise and understand cultural preferences to develop games for regional markets. Collaboration of Microsoft with HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer to develop mixed reality headsets is a case in point.

Some of the key companies operating in the global mixed reality in gaming market are Canon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., CCP hf,., Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Dagri LLC, Magic Leap Inc., Recon Instrumnets Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment, HTC Corporation, Meta Company, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

As per estimates of a report by TMR, the global market for mixed reality in gaming is predicted to rise at a stellar 38.06% CAGR in terms of revenue for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. At this rate, the market is estimated to be worth US$187.13 mn by the 2025 end. By component, mobile apps led the market in 2015 followed by software. In terms of application, entertainment segment is likely to hold the maximum share of the market over the forecast period. Vis-à-vis revenue, the personal end-use segment is predicted to lead the overall market through 2025. Geography-wise, North America is registered to be the most lucrative market for mixed reality in gaming powered by growth in the U.S. and Canada.

Demand for Immersive Virtual Gaming Experience Boosts Growth

At the forefront of driving the mixed reality in gaming market is unceasing growth of the gaming industry. The rising demand for mixed reality in video games among gaming geeks is likely to bode well for this market’s growth. The incorporation of mixed reality provides an immersive virtual environment and enables gamers to experience virtual reality on their gadgets. For example, the launch of Microsoft Hololens motion controllers and developer kits is serving to aid market players stimulate the development of mixed reality in gaming.

The ceaseless adoption of smartphones equipped with mobile data is generally stoking demand for entertainment and informative apps. Gaming apps especially the ones that provide immersive virtual environment account for widespread demand among gaming enthusiasts.

Integration of Phenomenon in Theme Parks to Fuel Growth

Apart from this, increasing adoption of mixed reality in gaming technology in amusement parks and military training is likely to bode well for the market’s growth. Large theme parks in developed countries such as the U.S. are making hefty investments to integrate mixed reality in gaming technology to provide an immersive gaming experience. Brand name theme parks are also investing to design and develop mixed reality in gaming technology based theme parks.