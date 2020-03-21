Narrowband IoT Market – Rise Exceptional at 33.12% CAGR, Due to Increasing Deployment Of Intelligent Devices

Increases number of competitors to encourage competition in the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. Key players are deploying this technology to provide faster services to their customers and to gain competitive edge. Some of the noticeable players in the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Quectel Wireless solutions Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group plc, u-blox, Etisalat Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, and China Unicom.

Leading players in the market are engaged in strategic decisions such as collaboration, partnership, expansion, and mergers. For example, China Unicom partnered with Huawei to launch NB-IoT based smart parking solution. This partnership will improve the operation management capabilities and efficiency in Shanghai. Other companies are also using this technology in areas and applications.

Significant growth in IoT connections and applications, there are high chances of growth in the global narrowband IoT market. This market is expected to rise at staggering CAGR of 33.12% over the projected period 2017 to 2025. If the market see the growth at this rate, the market valuation is likely to reach US$1.05 bn by 2025.

Application of narrowband IoT is widely seen in comprise smart agriculture, smart bicycles, smart wearable, smart kids monitoring solutions, engineering truck predictive maintenance solution, logistics and container tracking, and pollution monitoring.

Regionally, Europe is likely to be at the forefront in driving demand in the global narrowband IoT market. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute in expanding this market. Increasing investment in development of smart cities in emerging economies has further augmented demand in this market.

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-use industry and geography. The component is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into module and others for better understanding of the sub segments, which are playing key role in narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

On the basis of Application, it can be further bifurcated smart metering, asset tracking, alarms & event detectors, smart bins and others. Furthermore, the end–use industry is further segmented as healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, agriculture, smart cities and others.

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Component

Hardware Module Others

Software

Services

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Application

Smart Metering

Asset Tracking

Alarms & Event Detectors

Smart Parking

Smart Bins

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By End-use Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & utilities

Transportation & logistics

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Region