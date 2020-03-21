Network Functions Virtualization Market 2019 – Develop Market-Entry And Market Expansion Strategies 2025
This report focuses on the global Network Functions Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Functions Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.
Network functions virtualization is a network architecture concept that uses the technologies of IT virtualization to virtualize entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect, or chain together, to create communication services.
The main driving factors for the Software Defined Networking Market are the increasing evolution and demand in mobility, the increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern, and the surge in demand for cloud service, data center consolidation, and server virtualization.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cisco Systems
HPE
Juniper Networks
Huawei
NEC
Pica8
Brocade Communications Systems
Ciena
Intel
Pluribus Networks
Big Switch Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud Service Providers
Telecommunication service Providers
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Functions Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Functions Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
