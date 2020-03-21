New Report Explores Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2027

Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market: Overview

Childhood cancer is a term used to describe cancer that occurs between birth and 15 years of age. Pediatric cancer is quite rare and may differ from adult cancers in the way they grow. Several cancer treatments are currently available. The type of cancer and stage determine the treatment. The primary cause of childhood cancer is not known; however, researchers assume that 5% of all cancers in children is caused by an inherited mutation. The Children’s Oncology Group (COG) is the world’s largest organization that conducts clinical research to improve the care and treatment of children with cancer.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pediatric-oncology-treatment-market.html

Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market: Key Trends

Rise in prevalence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenario, and health care reforms are the major factors that boost the global pediatric oncology treatment market. According to WHO data (2018), cancer is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents across the world; nearly 300,000 children aged between 0 and 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year. Moreover, in 2018, the WHO launched the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancers with various partners to provide proper childhood cancer programs across the world.

Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pediatric oncology treatment market can be segmented based on indication, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of indication, the market can be classified into leukemia, bone tumors, brain cancers, retinoblastoma, lymphoma, and others. Leukemia accounts for majority of all pediatric cancers. The segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is the most common childhood cancer. Based on treatment, the global pediatric oncology treatment market can be categorized into chemotherapy, radiotherapy, tumor surgery, and blood & marrow transplantation. The chemotherapy segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period. Drugs used in chemotherapy can effectively destroy cancer cells. This factor drives the segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and cancer & radiation therapy centers. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to high patient preference for these settings for cancer treatment.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66725

Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global pediatric oncology treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global market due to well-defined reimbursement policies from public and private health insurance firms which helps patients to avail surgery and other treatment options. According to the National Cancer Institute, in early 2019, around 11,000 new cases of childhood cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. An estimated 6,000 childhood cancer patients succumb to the disease in Europe each year. Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant share of the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about the different treatment options for pediatric.

Pediatric Oncology Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global pediatric oncology treatment market include Royal Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s, the National Center for Child Health and Development, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospitals, and SSM Health.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=66725

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com