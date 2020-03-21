New Report Explores Sterile Filtration Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2027

The Sterile Filtration Market – Introduction

Sterilizing filtration is the process of removing microorganisms from a fluid stream without adversely affecting the product. Objectives of sterile filtration are safety of patients or users, minimize risk for patients, and development of more viable products with no harmful effects. Sterile filtration comprises filtration equipment and filters. These can be pre-sterilized and available in sealed packaging for main sterilization process.

Filtration is one of the major processes in several industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, and research institutes. The filtration process ensures that the products are adequately purified and are fit for consumption. It prevents loss of valuable product. Sterile filtration can be carried out by microfiltration using membrane filtration for pharmaceutical and protein solutions in medical field.

The Sterile Filtration Market – Competitive Landscape

The global sterile filtration market is highly fragmented due to presence of major companies in the global market. Key players operating in the global sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, 3M, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, General Electric Company, Porvair Filtration Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sterlitech Corporation, and Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd.

Wide distribution network and different new product offerings are the key strategies adopted by these players globally.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered at Darmstadt, Germany and operates its sterile filtration business through life science division and Merck Millipore brand. Millipore Corporation was founded in 1954 and acquired by Merck in 2010. This division offers over 60,000 products particularly for bio-research and bio-production. Company develops sterile filtration for downstream processing. These sterile filtrations include gas and vent filtration, filtration for buffers, large volume parenteral (LVP), monoclonal antibodies with other categories.

Sartorius AG

Founded in 1870 Sartorius AG is based at Gottingen, Germany. Company has presence in more than 110 countries. Company offers Sartopore, Sartobran and other sterile filter products used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Company is among the leading players in global sterile filtration market.

3M

Established in 1902, 3M is headquartered at Saint Paul, U.S. 3M is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of a wide range of products and services. Company develops its sterile filtration products under the Healthcare segment and offers Zeta Plus depth filter, Emphaze AEX hybrid purifier and LifeASSURE filter as some of branded sterile filtration products.

Pall Corporation

Founded in 1946, Pall Corporation is based at New York, U.S. Pall Corporation is among the leading players in high-tech filtration, separation and purification. Company provides solutions for biotech, food & beverage, laboratory and medical industries. Company offers more than 400 products in sterile filters for different industries and sectors.

Sterile Filtration Market- Dynamics

Rise in R&D spending by pharmaceutical & other companies and growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical sectors to drive the global sterile filtration market

Rise in R&D spending by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other companies for better, efficient and safe products is a major driver of the global sterile filtration market. According to data released by EvaluatePharma and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), pharmaceutical R&D spend has increased from US$ 108.1 Bn in 2006 to US$ 156.7 Bn in 2016 globally.

Growth of Pharmaceutical & biotechnology sectors in emerging economies and growing chronic diseases worldwide are major booster for growth of global sterile filtration market

Growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in developed as well as developing countries also boosts the growth of the global sterile filtration market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian Pharmaceutical sector valued at US$ 33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% for the period of 2015-2020. Also increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney diseases, cancer, and heart problems is also propelling the global sterile filtration market. These diseases demand early diagnosis and treatment which leads to growth of pharmaceutical products & drugs. Hence, growth of the sector also augments the global sterile filtration market. Moreover, demand for highly pure products by pharmaceutical & biotech end-users fuels the growth of the global sterile filtration market.

Strict rules & regulations and high capital funding are restraining sterile filtration market growth

Some factors such as strict regulatory norms for validation of filtration process and high capital funding required to set up new production plant are likely to hamper the growth of the global sterile filtration market. High cost required for new production plant, R&D cost and man power required add additional cost for production of pharmaceutical, biotechnological products.

