NGS Sample Preparation Market Provides Business Economy With Innovative Growth | Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook Encountered Huge Growth Forecast 2019 – 2027

NGS Sample Preparation Market Introduction:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a genome analysis platform which is more affordable, rapid and accurate. NGS is built upon first generation sequencing technologies to generate accurate and cost-effective results of sequencing. Next generation sequencing is a powerful platform which has made it possible to simultaneously sequence thousands to millions of DNA molecules. This powerful tool is revolutionizing areas such as genetic diseases, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics by providing a high throughput option with the capability for sequencing multiple individuals at the same time.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ngs-sample-preparation-market.html

All NSG platforms need a library which can be prepared by generating a collection of DNA fragments for the sequencing. NGS libraries are generally prepared by fragmenting a sample of genomic DNA and ligating both fragment ends with specialized adapters. These adapter sequences provide a universal priming site to sequence primers by allowing for library hybridization to the sequencing chips. An alternative process called tagmentation constitutes a combination of fragmentation and ligation reactions into a single step. These adapter-ligated fragments are later PCR amplified and gel purified.

NGS Sample Preparation Market – Competition Landscape

Rise in adoption of genomics for developing innovative diagnostic tools and tests and development of precision & personalized medicines has led to surge in collaboration among NGS tools & service providers and diagnostic & pharmaceutical companies. For an instance, in June 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and QIAGEN entered into an agreement for development gene expression profiles (GEPs) using NGS technology for former’s immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies in cancer treatment. In 2017, Illumina partnered with China’s KingMed Diagnostics to use its NGS technology for oncology and genetic disease testing.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth, Request a brochure of this report here

Illumina, Inc.:

The US based, Illumina, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of life science solutions with focus on gene sequencing and analysis. It is one of the leading supplier for NGS sample preparation tools. Illumina, Inc. is pioneer in providing affordable NGS platforms for researchers.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68159

Agilent Technologies, Inc.:

Company offers its NGS sample preparation solutions under its Diagnostics and Genomics Group. Agilent has adopted inorgcanic growth strategies to expand its NGS solutions portfolio, for an instance company has acquired Lasergen which was engaged in development of DNA sequencing technologies, in 2017, Agilent acquired molecular and sample barcoding patents from Population Genetics Technologies. In February 2019, Agilent Technologies launched its NGS library preparation systems designed specifically to run complex DNA sequencing assays.

Other key players operating in the in the global NGS sample preparation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, BD, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., 10x Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Eurofins Scientific. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global NGS sample preparation market.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Dynamics

Increase in application of NGS in genomics and diagnostic research –

NGS tools manufacturers and service providing companies are collaborating on development of innovative and more precise diagnostic tools. Genetic testing is advancing its application in pre-diagnosis of various chronic and genetic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, certain neural disorders and others. As the demand for quality healthcare and preventive diagnostics is likely to surge it is anticipated to augment the use of NGS technique, thereby propelling the NGS sample preparation market.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Accurate, Rapid and Affordable Platforms for Gene Sequencing & Analysis –

NGS offers accurate and rapid gene sequencing and analysis for researchers. As the adoption for genetics in healthcare and other life sciences related industries is growing, more and more players are introducing their products and services for NGS sample preparation. With the surge in number of suppliers, the cost for NGS sample preparation is likely to decline. Further key players are striving to introduce more affordable and accurate NGS solutions. For an instance, in 2014 Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched its HiSeq X10 NGS platform which made NGS affordable to many researchers across the globe, its recent introduction of NovaSeq NGS platform is likely to revolutionize the NGS processes by further reducing the procedure costs.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=68159

Limited Availability in Emerging Markets & Lack of skilled operators hinders the market growth

Although costs related to NGS have reduced to an extent; however, it is not adopted across developing markets. Further lack of skilled workforce to operate and use advanced NGS tools and post sequencing analysis are likely to hamper the growth of the NGS sample preparation market in emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com