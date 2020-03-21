Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2023

Non-invasive diagnosis is a procedure of identifying a disease without or with minimal incision of the body. These methods involve different techniques such as identifying genetic structure, biomarkers, changes in molecular biology, along with imaging technologies. Cancer is a disease related to genetic alteration of the cells and therefore causing uncontrolled growth and forming tumor like structure. Imaging is the preferred method of cancer detection but cannot have genetic access; on the other hand biopsies which have genetic access are complicated and difficult to perform repetitively during the course of cancer diagnosis and therapy.

Therefore newer techniques developed in lines with non invasive diagnosis such as molecular diagnosis, serum based immunoassays and chemical tests to identify chemical components in the body especially from blood and urine. All these procedures are performed either with non-surgical or minimal surgical procedures; therefore these non-invasive cancer diagnostic techniques are becoming more and more popular among healthcare practitioners.

According to WHO and World Cancer Report, by 2020, new cancer cases will be around 15 million annually, of which breast, ovarian and GI cancer are expected to be most commonly occurring types. Cancer is the disease condition which has highest prevalence rate all over the world and causes considerable amount of burden on economies. Therefore early and accurate detection of cancer along with monitoring its growth at later stages is very critical.

Though invasive types of cancer diagnoses are accurate in early stages, the same procedures cannot be used for monitoring growth of cancer at different stages since surgeries are required for these types of diagnoses. The non-invasive cancer diagnosis has growth potential all across the world; however developed countries such as USA, UK, Japan, Canada and some emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and Russia are observed to experience highest growth in demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostic.

Non-invasive cancer diagnostics market can be segmented by various categories such as by region, by techniques and according to different types of oncological conditions. Geographically Non invasive cancer diagnostic market is segmented in four regions mainly North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Out of all these four geographies, the contribution from North America is highest followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Higher awareness among healthcare fraternity, availability of advanced diagnostic technologies in North America and European countries may help sustain the growth of non-invasive cancer diagnostics in these regions. On the other hand increasing incidences and prevalence of cancer and rising awareness in Asia-Pacific countries have created demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostic market sizably. On the basis of techniques for non invasive cancer diagnosis, market can be segmented in molecular biology, serum immunoassay and clinical component identification in blood and serum. As different types of cancer causes different molecular, biological and chemical changes in body therefore this market can be divided according to cancer types such as blood cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, skin cancer and others.

There are many companies operating in non invasive cancer diagnostic in market out of them Roche Diagnostics, Quidel, Immunicon Corporation, Compugen, DiagnoCure, Abbott Molecular, GE Healthcare, Precision Therapeutics, Affymetrix Inc, , Digene Corporation are the major contributor in this market. Introduction of various advanced technologies such as Cologuard by Exact Sciences will pave the way for the future of this market. In March 2014, the U.S. FDA approved the product for non-invasive testing of colorectal cancer which is one of the most frequently occurring types of cancer observed in recent years.