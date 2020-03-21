Nutritional Lipids Market : Billion Dollar Global Business With Unlimited Potential ll Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A.

The increasing consumer’s concern about health and fitness has driven consumer’s attention, on consuming energy-rich food with proper nutrition. Lipids are composed of fats they provide the body with nine calories per gram sufficient for the body to regain energy. Due to increasing awareness about the healthy lipids consumers are fascinated towards healthy lipid-containing supplements and food, this rising demand for healthy lipids has driven the market demand for nutritional lipids. Nutritional lipids very stable in nature, remarkable nourishing with additionally anti-wrinkle nature, face creams, other personal care, and cosmetic formulation. The nutritional lipids have some useful characteristics, so they are an ideal ingredient for several skin care product, dietary, and other supplements.

Nutritional lipids are made-up of lipids that are essential for the human body. Nutritional lipids is obtained from various sources like fish liver, algae, and other meat products.

Increasing Demand for Nutritional Lipids is Due to Increasing Awareness for Healthy Lipids among Consumers.

Increasing risk of cardiovascular disease due to according to the survey of WHO (World Health Organization) 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular disease, and this is due to lack of awareness among the consumers on the consumption of healthy fats. Nowadays, consumers are getting more aware of the cardiovascular defects root cause, which is driving consumer’s attention towards supplements containing nutritional lipids as they function as heart regulators. Nutritional lipids are used in the pharmaceutical industry to prepare supplement capsule to contain omega3 and omega 9 fatty acid essential for the body but are unable to synthesize by the body. Also, nutritional lipids are used in the cosmetic and personal care industry as a vital ingredient for cream and lotions due to nutritional lipids anti-wrinkle property and high moisturizing capacity. Nutritional lipids are also being used in hair products to provide proper nourishment to hair and their roots for appropriate hair growth. Due to changing lifestyle and increasing awareness for nutritional lipids among the consumers, there is a massive demand for dietary lipids in the market.

Nutritional Lipids Market: Key Players.

Some of the top manufacturers and suppliers of nutritional lipids are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., Polaris SA, Cooke Inc., Kerry Group plc, BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Clover Corporation Limited, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, are the few manufacturing companies for nutritional lipids.

Opportunities for Market Participants for Nutritional Lipids.

As the cost of nutritional lipids is too high, due to its extraction from the cod/fish liver, algae, and other products. The new participants in the nutritional lipids should make easy and cost-effective availability of the dietary lipids, and nutritional lipids should be organic and affordable for all consumers as well as for the manufacturers using nutritional lipids as an essential ingredient in their product. However, the participants should also take challenges in skincare formulation and production of a new variety of products using nutritional lipids. Preexisting players should reduce the manufacturing or extraction price of nutritional lipids. Proper marketing along with the advertisement should be done to attract new consumers. Additional flavors should be added to nutritional lipids to attract the infants and increase the market demand.

Nutritional Lipids Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global nutritional lipids market has been segmented as –

• Organic Nutritional Lipids

• Conventional Nutritional Lipids

On the basis of extraction, the global nutritional lipids market has been segmented as –

• Animal Extracted Nutritional Lipids

• Plants Extracted Nutritional Lipids

On the basis of end use the global nutritional lipids market has been segmented as –

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Dietary supplements Industry

• Animal nutrition Industry

• other (Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry)

