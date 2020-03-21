Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth

Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market: Overview

Oil and gas separation equipment is a pressure container used for separating a well stream into gaseous and liquid components. This separator installed either in an onshore processing position or on an offshore location. Based on the vessel configurations, the oil and gas separators equipment can be divided into spherical, vertical and horizontal equipment. Gravitation is the most conventional technique used for oil and gas separation and its accessible capacities fixed with its effective separation and it’s contributed to its growth in this market.

Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

Oil and gas separation equipment market is projected to grow during the forecast period. The rising need of separation equipment for maintaining an optimum pipeline and fluid quality are expected to drive oil and gas separation equipment market globally. The separation along with low gas to water and oil to gas ratio in Kuwait conventions and U.S. EPA regulations also boost the oil and gas separation equipment market.

In addition, various countries across the world are revving up their exploration and production quality in onshore and offshore location along with rising levels of water production in tight reserves, which is in turn contributing to the growing demand for oil and gas separation equipment. Another addition, installation of several on-site and off-site processing facilities, particularly in Canada, Mexico, Russia and Indonesia is further driving the demand for oil and gas separation equipment.

However In the oil and gas separation equipment market growing solid handling issues and in high installation cost is acting as a restraint in the oil and gas separation equipment market. The ongoing technological advancement in the oil and gas separation equipment industry is acting as an opportunity for the market. In addition, a new innovation which is a third separation mechanism and it’s called inertial impaction which transpires when a gas passes through a network, such as fibers and impingement barriers.

Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market: Segmentation

The oil and gas separation equipment market is segmented in four categories: by types of product, by technology, by application and by region. By types of product the market can be divided into two phase separators three phase separators, scrubber and others. In terms of technology, the market can be divided into gravitational separation, and centrifugal separation among others. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into Onshore, offshore, Refineries and others.

By geography, the market is divided in four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America and Europe are the early adopters of technology and hence will occupy majority of the market share. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to see faster growth during the forecast period due to the presence of developing nations such as India and China. This growth is attributed to the availability of skilled workforce required to oil and gas separation equipment market.

Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players participating in the oil and gas separation equipment market are Pentair Ltd, GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH, Fjords Processing AS, Enviro Voraxial Technology Inc., FMC Technologies, Inc, Andritz Group, Honeywell International Inc., ProSep, Inc, Prosernat SA and Seair, Inc. among others.