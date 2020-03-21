Open Top Cans Market: Present situation and future forecasts by progressive areas

Agility, resilience and flexibility are the most important characteristics of a food & beverages supply chain, especially in case of fresh vegetables, meat, seafood, fruits etc. Consumer of 21st century is very different from the consumer of 20th century. His awareness about freshness, taste and quality of the food he consume has increasingly got highest importance over the year. Open top cans are one of the best solutions that achieved aforementioned consumer requirements. Today open top can stands at top of the fresh & ready to eat food packaging by preference and recyclability. Open top cans are cylindrical shape, made of tinplate or stainless steel.

Consumer wants the packaging in his cart to be the most attractive. Shelf-appeal can be given to fresh food & ready to eat foods in store using open top cans, which can be designed in any shape and printed with lithography or any other attractive printing technology. Open top cans market is expect to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising consumer awareness and preference towards open top cans. Rising intolerance towards plastic packaging is also making the consumer to shift towards metal packaging, which has 100% recyclability.

Open Top Cans Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global open top cans market are Crown Holdings, Inc., ASA Group, Ardagh Group, Limburg GmbH, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Central Tin Containers, Ltd., Bihlmaier GmbH, Independent Can Company, BALL CORPORATION, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, Nikita Containers Private Limited, Kaira Can Company Ltd., Karivaradhan Engg. Works, Zenith Tins Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Open Top Cans: Market Dynamics

Why metal for food & beverage packaging, because its recyclability, sustainability, versatility, durability, strength, secure and hygienic. There is almost no other packaging option as efficient and economical as open top cans. Open top cans market can be divided into organized and unorganized. In unorganized market, small players who have revenues less than US$ 0.5 Mn are manufacturing open top cans, and serve local markets. They also supply to organized market players. The manufactures of open top cans are facing risk of volatile commodity prices. They also lack the availability of modern manufacturing technologies. Many of the open top can manufacturers don’t have the access to international markets, they are unaware of the potential opportunities existing in different markets in different geographical locations. Open top cans can be used for many years, unlike plastic food cans, bags and pouches which has to be disposed after 2 to 3 times utilization. Protection against contaminations can be highly achieved using open top cans.

Growing innovation in metal fabrication technology is driving the open top cans market. The light weight, sustainable, food grade and cost efficient open top cans can be manufactured using different alloys. Rising intolerance towards plastic has led to the point that some countries are permanently banned plastic e.g. Costa Rica is the first country to completely ban single use plastic packaging products like bags, pouches, sachets, stretch films and shrink wraps. Growing plastic waste in water bodies is the main international concern today. Which can be greatly solved using environmental friendly packaging such as metal, paper & paperboard, jute (hessian), and wood packaging. Considering all above discussed facts, we can conclude that the open top cans market has a large growth potential over the forecast period.

Open Top Cans: Market Segmentation

The global open top cans market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use and material and capacity. On the basis of end-use, the global open top cans market is segmented into fresh food, ready to eat food, coffee & tea, dry fruits & nuts, pet food, beverages, dry chemicals & inorganics, specialty powders and others. On the basis of material, the global open top cans market is segmented into tinplate, stainless steel, and others. On the basis of product type, the global open top cans market is segmented into single piece open top cans, two piece open top cans and three piece open top cans, and others. On the basis of capacity, the global open top cans market is segmented into less than 3 kg cans, 3 to 6 kg cans and more than 6 kg cans.

Open Top Cans Market: Regional outlook

Open top cans market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Open top cans market in APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market due to high demand and preference towards metal packaging.