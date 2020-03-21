Oral Cachexia Nutrition Supplementation Market with Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2027

Cachexia is a wasting syndrome characterized by weight loss. Cachexia is associated with chronic inflammatory conditions and cancer. It is a multifactorial syndrome characterized by loss of body weight, anorexia, anemia, and asthenia. It is more prevalent in patients with tumors of the lung, pancreas, and upper gastrointestinal tract as well as oral cancer patients. According to statistics, incidence of cachexia is high in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Japan. Nearly 9 million individuals are affected by cachexia across the world. In the U.S., approximately 5 million individuals are affected by cachexia. The prevalence rate of cachexia varies from 5% to 15% in end-stage chronic heart failure to 50% to 80% in progressive cancer. The average mortality rate of cachexia for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is nearly 10% to 15%; 20% to 30% in individuals with chronic heart failure and chronic kidney disease, and approximately 80% in cancer patients.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oral-cachexia-nutrition-supplementation-market.html

The global oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market is driven by increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and tuberculosis among individuals, rise in health care expenditure in developing and developed countries, surge in awareness about nutritional supplements, and rise in product approvals. However; limited availability of products in certain parts of the globe, high cost, and risk of side effects if not administered adequately act as major restraints of the global market.

The global oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market can be segmented based on dosage form, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of dosage form, the market can be bifurcated into powder and liquid. Based on indication, the global oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market can be divided into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, tuberculosis, AIDS, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67001

The global oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market in terms of share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rise in health care expenditure, presence of major manufacturers, and surge in demand. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities in the oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market owing to increase in patient population, rise in awareness about nutritional supplements, surge in mergers & acquisitions, and improving health care infrastructure in developing countries. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven by increase in spending capabilities, rise in investment in health care, favorable government support programs for spreading awareness, and adoption of expansion strategies by manufacturers in these regions through strategic collaborations with regional and local manufacturers & distributors to increase product availability.

Major players operating in the global oral cachexia nutrition supplementation market include Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Nestle, Prodiet Clinical Nutrition, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, and Other Prominent Players.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=67001

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com