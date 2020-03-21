Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Widespread Research And Fundamental Study To 2027

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Introduction

Orthopedic braces & supports are medical devices equipped to address musculoskeletal disorders. These devices are used to correct the position, stabilize, align, support, and protect joints, bones, and muscles as these recover from trauma or injury.

These specifically assigned devices are often recommended to patients to wear during the process of recovery and rehabilitation. Orthopedic supports and braces stabilize, protect abnormal alignment, or correct injuries and support patients through the process of recovery and rehabilitation. These devices are used in post-operative care, osteoarthritic care, injury rehabilitation, and injury prevention. The healthcare field use orthopedic braces & supports only to prevent injuries and rehabilitation, osteoarthritic care, and post-operative care. A skilled and proficient medical specialist can decide and specify the type of orthopedic brace is appropriate for a patient according to the need, type of support, function, and protection or level of stability.

Orthopedic braces & supports should not be put on without proper recommendation or advice from an orthotist, a clinician responsible for prescription, manufacture, and management of orthopedic braces and supports. Orthopedic braces & supports are used in a number of applications. The duration recommended and the type of the orthopedic braces & supports used can be vital in providing appropriate restoration and placement of a particular part, as it affects and heals the part. Braces does not allow us for assisting general movement, and muscles, and correcting the function and shape to irradiated pain and achieve an improved mobility. Broken bones or fractures can also be recommended orthopedic braces & supports. Braces are designed, manufactured, and prescribed to correct and improve spinal and disc placements in patients with scoliosis.

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market – Competitive Landscape

The major companies in this market are focusing on strategies such as novel product development, mergers and acquisitions, as well as regional expansions. For instance, in the year 2018, Breg introduced a new and innovative ankle brace named Ultra Aurora. The organization, DJO Global entered into a strategic partnership with XPO Logistics in order to manage DJO’s distribution operations in North American region.

DJO Finance LLC

DJO Finance LLC is ranked among the top players operating in orthopedic braces & supports market. The company offers varied product portfolio of orthopedic braces and supports that are used in several sectors, namely, ligament injuries, preventive care, as well as post-operative rehabilitation.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The company is a global leader in musculoskeletal health care. The company manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products; and dental implants and related surgical products. The company operates in more than 25 countries worldwide, and its products are sold in more than a 100 countries

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Dynamics

Rise in Percentage of Population Requiring Orthopedic Braces & Supports

Increase in percentage of geriatric and obese populations is likely to propel the adoption rate of orthopedic devices during the forecast period. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. will have about 72.1 million geriatric population by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000. Prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, juvenile arthritis, and other forms of orthopedic disorders is increasing primarily due to aging population, obesity, and changes in lifestyle. Thus, all of these factors will result in high demand for orthopedic braces & supports market.

Rise in the Development of Technologically Advanced Products

Several major manufacturers are collaborating and partnering with emerging market entrants having novel product pipeline. This amalgamation of technical expertise of key players and novel product techniques or materials of new market entrants is ensuring launch of new products with improved functionalities during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced collaboration with Aspect Biosystems, a company engaged in 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering.

Large Number of Government Initiatives to Address Unmet Medical Needs

The large population in growing economies such as China, India, and Brazil suffer from a number of orthopedic disorders, injuries, and trauma that require advanced orthopedic products such as casting tapes, fiberglass, polyester, and metal splints. Hence, companies domiciled in these regions are taking efforts to introduce advanced technology based casting and splinting products to attract new customers.

