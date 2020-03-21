Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2016 – 2024

Passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors are electronic sensor devices that detect motion and the presence of an identity or object that is a infrared emitting source. Any object that exceeds the temperature of absolute zero emits heat at a wavelength of infrared lights. The sensors are enabled for identification of the variations in IR radiations when an object is colliding with the primary subject of infrared radiation detection. Benefits of using passive infrared motion sensors are that these sensors use limited power and are scarcely activated by airflow. The global market for passive infrared motion sensor is segmented on the basis of device into motion controller, smoke detector, heat detectors and other devices. According to range covered, the global passive infrared motion sensor market is subdivided into long wave passive infrared sensor, short wave passive infrared sensor and mid wave passive infrared sensor.

Passive infrared motion sensor market, on the basis of application, can be segmented into defense and aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, security and healthcare and industrial sectors. The consumer electronics sector is further sub-divided cameras, smart mobile devices, smart phones and other electronics. The security segment holds the largest market share in the application segments and is forecasted to have a steady growth rate throughout the forecast market.

Major driver driving the global market for passive infrared motion sensor market is increased application area of passive infrared sensor. In addition, rising demand for motion enabled industrial machineries, smart phones, military and aerospace devices and medical equipment, growth of home and industrial automation, rising use of wireless communication are acting as major drivers driving the global passive infrared motion sensor market. Increasing demand for motion sensing applications in the gaming sector and low power consumption also acts as a major driver to the global passive infrared motion sensor market. Increased growth in public construction projects which includes the installation of escalators, automatic doors, and taps in these projects.

With increasing use of passive infrared motion sensors in these devices, the market is showing substantial growth over the forecast period and is thus acting as a major driver of the market. High cost of passive infrared motion sensors and lack of availability of cheaper alternatives is a major restraint hindering the growth of the PIR motion sensor market. In addition, passive infrared motion sensors cannot detect objects moving at a very low speed which is also a major hindrance in the growth of the overall market. Passive infrared motion sensors cannot determine the distance between two objects which limits its use in the various application sectors which is hindering the market growth substantially. Growing use of passive infrared motion sensors in consumer electronics is a major opportunity in the global market for passive infrared motion sensors.

The global passive infrared motion sensor market geographically is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is the largest market for passive infrared motion sensors. Europe follows suit and both these regions are comparatively matured markets. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are the most lucrative markets and Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate. This is facilitated by increasing presence of the application areas in these regions and thus more and more key players are investing in these regions.

Major players of the global passive infrared motion sensor include Axis Communications AB (Lund, Sweden), General Dynamics Corporation (Virginia, U.S), Bosch Security Systems Ltd. (Stuttgart, Germany), Current Corporation (Port Moody, Canada), Atmel Corporation (California, U.S), Elmos Semiconductor AG (Dortmund, Germany), Cypress Semiconductor (California, U.S), Honeywell International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S),Epson Toyocom Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (Geneva, Switzerland) among others.