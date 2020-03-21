Personal And Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Top Key Players Are: EMC, IBM, Netapp, Dell, HP, Hitachi Data Systems, Symantec

The global market for personal and entry level storage (PELS) is driven by increase in the amount of data generated and the need to manage this data. Growing concerns towards data storage and data backup is also contributing to the increasing demand for PELS devices, globally. In today’s knowledge driven era, it is extremely important to efficiently manage and store information. Growing use of internet, online gaming activities, have all resulted in significant rise in the digital content. Small and mid-sized organizations have now started availing cloud storage service in order to minimize capital investment.

Along with the personal data storage, small and medium sized enterprises are increasingly facing issues with the management of huge amount of data. Organizations are realizing the value of data and are investing on their data storage resources accordingly. They are either outsourcing their data storage needs or opting for storage equipments such as servers and personal clouds. As a result, personal and entry level storage has emerged as one of the important growth areas of storage industry. Cloud based storage is poised to be the most popular medium for data storage and data backup. One of the major reasons behind the growing popularity of cloud based storage is that no equipment cost is involved as data is stored on virtual servers.

The entry-level section of the market primarily targets small office and home office (SOHO) and SMB consumers is experiencing significant growth in demand owing to Increase in vendor offerings, enhanced consumer understanding/marketing, and reduced average selling prices. Other important factor positively influencing the market is rapid growth of online gaming and other online platforms that produce large amount of data.

The research report titled “Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” provides in-depth analysis of this market based on product types, technology, applications, and major geographies for the period 2013 to 2019. It also provides comprehensive understanding of the factors driving the PELS market, restraints, and prevailing trends behind the popularity of PELS systems. The study presents estimates and forecast for all the market segments and explains the impact of various factors on these segments.

The major product/service segments analyzed under this research study include recordable discs, flash drives, hard disk drives, solid state drives, and cloud based storage. Technology segments covered in this report include SAS (serial attached SCSI), DAS (direct attached storage), NAS (network attached storage), cloud storage technology, and other data storage technologies such as IP based storage and fiber channel storage among others. The major application areas of PELS systems include financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, public sector, and some other areas such as internet services and communications among others.

Geographically, the global PELS market is categorized into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report presents the market size and forecast for these regional markets. A qualitative analysis of market dynamics for PELS devices is presented in the market overview section in the report.

The report also provides competitive profiling of major industry players, their market positioning, business strategies adopted by them and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include EMC, IBM, NetApp, Dell, HP, Hitachi Data Systems, Symantec, Cisco, CA Technologies, and others. Report also includes Porter’s five forces analysis to give better understanding of the market and further competitive scenario across different levels of value chain. New product development and acquisition for business expansion and increasing product offering are important strategies adopted by these players to sustain competition in the market. The rivalry among existing players in the market is expected to remain high as dominant market players are acquiring smaller players to garner market share.