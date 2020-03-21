Personal Cloud Market Segmentation by Product Types, Growth Potential, Comprehensive Analysis, Technological Advancement, Developments Status and Strategic Assessment

Market Highlights

Personal cloud is used to store, transfer, and share data using internet from any location. Personal cloud is an offering from cloud-based services that enables the individuals and small enterprises to develop a self-hosted personal cloud. The increased use of internet and cloud-based applications further contributes towards the growth of personal cloud market. Moreover, the small and medium enterprises adopt server cloud and NAS cloud storage to reduce the cost of network maintenance and improve overall network efficiency.

The major factors driving the personal cloud market are increased need for additional storage in consumer electronic devices, need for disaster recovery planning. Personal cloud is can be segmented as online cloud, network attached storage cloud, and server device cloud. Google Drive, and Dropbox are one of the leading personal cloud services. Its services are available free for a certain storage limit, and later is charged to use the storage.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7041

Key players

The key players in the personal cloud market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are — Apple Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Box Inc (US), Amazon Web Services Inc (US), Seagate Technology PLC (US), Dropbox Inc (US), Egnyte (US), Melco Holdings Inc (Japan), Sugarsync (US), and Western Digital. These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the personal cloud market. These include Funambol Inc (US), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Synchronoss Technologies Inc (US), SpiderOak Inc (US), Mega Ltd (New Zealand), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), ElephantDrive (US), Mozy Inc (US), Dell Technologies Inc (US), Just cloud.com (UK), and others.

Segmentation

The global personal cloud market is segmented into cloud type, revenue type, user type, hosting type, and region.

By cloud type, the personal cloud market is segmented into online cloud, NAS cloud, server cloud, home-made cloud.

By revenue type, the personal cloud is segmented into direct revenue, and indirect revenue.

By user type, the personal cloud market is segmented into individual, small business, medium business.

By hosting type, the personal cloud market is segmented into providers’ hosting, users’ hosting.

By region, the personal cloud market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The market for converged data center infrastructure is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of converged data center infrastructure market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). The personal cloud market has its presence in North American region and continues to expand throughout the forecasted period.

Owing to innovative technologies and early adoption of the cloud services, North America enjoys the leading position with most of the software-based company concentration in North America. However, Various countries in the Asia-Pacific region are growing with a high pace. China, Japan, and Korea are among the countries with high broadband internet. Moreover, high penetration of the data centers and cloud servers is encouraging the end-users to use personal cloud. Although the companies initially offer free personal cloud space up to certain limit, they later charge a monthly or annual fee to use the cloud storage

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personal-cloud-market-7041

List of Tables

Table 1 Personal Cloud Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Personal Cloud Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Personal Cloud Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Personal Cloud Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Personal Cloud Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Personal Cloud Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Global Personal Cloud, Cloud Type Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 8 North America: Personal Cloud, Cloud Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 9 Europe: Personal Cloud, Cloud Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Personal Cloud, Cloud Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Personal Cloud, Cloud Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]