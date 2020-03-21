ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem Market with Competitive Analysis and New Business Developments to 2025”.

Lymphedema refers to a type of chronic swelling, or edema, which may occur in the arms, legs, neck, trunk or other body parts and causes severe and debilitating symptoms, including decreased mobility, skin breakdown, pain, increased risk of serious infection and marked psycho social impairment, resulting in significant negative implications for a patient’s health and quality of life.

The disease occurs when the lymphatic vessels are unable to adequately drain protein-rich lymph fluid from the arms, legs or other regions of the body. Any condition or procedure that damages the lymph nodes or lymphatic vessels, such as surgery or treatment for breast and other cancers, obesity, infection, scar tissue formation, trauma or chronic venous insufficiency can cause lymphedema. The disease may also be caused by congenital malformation of the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is progressive in nature, worsens over time, and has no known cure.

In the global lymphedema pneumatic compression equipment market, Europe is the main production region, with a market share of nearly 47% in 2018, followed by North America.North America is the world’s largest consumer region, with a market share of more than 46 percent in 2018, followed by Europe.The Global lymphedema pneumatic compression equipment market is highly competitive. ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge), haptic medical, DJO Global, limpha Press (Mego Afek) have become industry leaders due to their key technologies and high-end customers.

The global Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market is valued at 333.9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 459.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge)

Tactile Medical

DJO Global

Lympha Press (Mego Afek)

Daesung Maref

Bsl Medizintechnik

Devon

Bio Compression

Xiamen Senyang

Wright Therapy (BSN Medical)

Compass Health

NormaTec

Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market size by Type

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

The proportion of Lower Extremity devices was near 65% in 2017, and the proportion was in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market size by Applications

Home Use

Hospital and Clinic

The most proportion of Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema is used in home, and the proportion in 2017 was near 61%.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedem companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

