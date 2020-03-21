Premixed IV Minibags Market Opportunities for Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira Inc., and Alfa Laboratories

Medical and healthcare packaging market is a growing market which penetrates the global packaging industry. The premixed IV minibags are one such product which is used in healthcare industry. IV stands for intravenous which means entering by means of veins. The IV packaging is divided among three principal types of packaging- semi-rigid plastic containers, flexible plastic minibags, and rigid glass containers. The role of premixed IV minibags and their importance in the medical environment have grown remarkably with the release of widely known report by some well-known organizations such as Institute of Medicine. It has increased expectations regarding sterile product composition and medication management. Use of premixed IV products is often move around the safety concern.

Premixed IV minibags finds applications in nursing homes, hospitals, ambulatory medical facilities, and the home healthcare market. Premixed IV minibags are the containers of choice for packaging premixed parenteral drugs. These premixed IV minibags provide a ready-to-use format consisting of an active drug mixed with an appropriate diluent solution. The premixed IV minibags provide advantages such as- need for independent admixture preparation and thereby provide significant time, waste reduction, and labor saving. Premixed IV minibags usually contain 50 or 100 ml volumes of solutions and are sold in various quantities.

Request Sample Brochure for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry

Global premixed IV minibags market: Key Players

Few of the key market players in the global premixed IV minibags market are- Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira Inc., and Alfa Laboratories, among others.

Global premixed IV minibags market: Dynamics

Infection control considerations and increasing applications in the treatment of fatal infections, and antibiotics will continue to lead demand for premixed IV solutions and hence contribute in a growth of the global premixed IV minibags market. There are various quantities of minibags available in the market ranging from 12 to 48 units. Ease of use and infection prevention advantages, along with growing trends in hospital admissions and healthcare treatments, might foster the global premixed IV minibags market. The room temperature stability, and advances in polymers are pushing the global premixed IV minibags market to capture share away from glass bottles.

The global Premixed IV minibags market will see above average growth boosted by a rising number of cancer major surgical patients However, the global premixed IV minibags market growth might hamper due to the increasing availability of improved oral formulations of vitamins and minerals in the market. Also, demand for premixed IV minibags will expand at a lackluster pace due to short hospital stays and less harmful surgeries. In addition, continuous improvements and innovations in oral and topical drugs will eliminate the need for IV therapy in an increasing number of cases might slow down the global premixed IV minibags market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report here

Global premixed IV minibags market: Segmentation

Global premixed IV minibags market can be segmented as follows:

On the basis of materials used, the global premixed IV minibags market has been segmented as:

Latex

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

On the basis of capacity, the global premixed IV minibags market has been segmented as:

<50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

>100 ml

On the basis of diluents available, the global premixed IV minibags market has been segmented as:

Dextrose diluent

Saline diluent

Others

Global premixed IV minibags market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global premixed IV minibags is segmented into seven regions namely:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle-east and Africa

Japan

The global premixed IV minibags market is expected to witness average growth during the forecast period. The North America and Western Europe are expected to witness steady growth in the global premixed IV minibags market. The APEJ, MEA, Latin America and Africa are anticipated to drive the global premixed IV minibags market over the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness average growth in global premixed IV minibags market due to different alternatives.