Print Labels Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2024

A label is a piece of paper, metal, cloth or polymer which is attached to a container or box of a product which is printed with information about the product. These labels are known as printed labels. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility. They are also essential for creating brand identity and impart useful information to consumers. The global market for print labels is segregated on the basis of mechanism, type, raw material, printing technology, identification technology, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of mechanism, the global market for print labels is segregated into pressure sensitive labeling, glue applied labeling, heat transfer, and others. Pressure sensitive labeling held the dominant market share in 2015 owing to the fuss-free technique and less chances of getting damaged. On the basis of type, the global market for print labels is segregated into branding labels, weatherproof labels, equipment asset labels, warning/security labels, and others.

Warning/security labels held the dominant market share in this category in 2015 owing to increased demand for warning/security labels in end-use industries such as logistics & transportation, consumer durables, automotive, and construction among others. This segment is also forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate. On the basis of raw material, the global market is segregated into plastic/polymer labels and metal labels. Plastic/polymer label is further segmented into polyurethane (PU), polycarbonate (PC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and others. Plastic/polymer label held the dominant market share in 2015 in this category. Metal label is forecasted to witness the most rapid growth rate owing to easy installation, cost effectiveness, and durability. On the basis of printing technology, the global print labels market is segregated into screen printing, digital printing, offset, flexography, and others. Digital printing held the dominant market share in 2015 due to the accurate finish and longevity of the prints. On the basis of identification technology, the global market for print labels is segregated into RFID, barcode, and others. Barcodes held the dominant market share in 2015 due to its varied uses in different end-user industries such as consumer durables, transportation & logistics, and automotives among others. On the basis of end-use industry, the global market for print labels is segregated into construction, consumer durables, automotives, transportation & logistics, and others. Transportation & logistics is forecasted to witness the most speedy growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in warehousing & supply chain as online retailing is booming.

Major drivers of the global print labels market include rise in production of consumer durable products. Compulsory use of print labels in these products is triggering overall market growth of print labels worldwide. Printed label application in the growing automotive industry is a major driver triggering overall growth of this market. Rise in raw material cost such as plastics in various forms increases overall cost of the labels which is a major restraint to the global market for print labels. Increased growth of various end-user industries in emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is a great opportunity for the growth of the overall print labels market.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant market share in 2015 owing to larger presence of end-user industries in the region. Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the most rapid growth rate owing to growth of various industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia among others.

Major players of the global print labels market include Dunmore (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Osaka, Japan), H.B. Fuller Company (Alaska, U.S.), Henkel AG & Company (Düsseldorf, Germany), Cenveo Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.) and Brady Corporation (Wisconsin, U.S.).

