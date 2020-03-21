Recent Research: Global Optical Lens Material Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Optical Lens Material Market: Analysis By Type (Soft Lens, Gas Permeable Lens), By Material (Silicone hydrogel, Fluoro-Silicone Acrylate, Hydrogel, PMMA), By Region, By Country (2016-2021) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, U.A.E)” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Global increase in vision problem due to excessive use of smart gadgets has led to the growth of Optical lens material market. Because of changing lifestyle and awareness, majority people are going for the better quality contact lens which is overall promoting the rising sales in new advanced contact lens material.

Market for Optical lens material is growing steadily on account of the growing old age population suffering from refractive errors. Today the eye problem is also very common in young age people which prefer for better quality contact lenses. Therefore, leading contact lens manufacturers are growing their market both in developed and developing countries which is leading the growth in material market.

“Global Optical Lens Material Market: Analysis By Type (Soft Lens, Gas Permeable Lens), By Material (Silicone hydrogel, Fluoro-Silicone Acrylate, Hydrogel, PMMA), By Region, By Country (2016-2021) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, U.A.E)”, Global Optical Lens Material market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.76% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of market segment, Global Optical Lens Market has been segmented on (By Types: Soft Contact Lens, Gas Permeable Contact Lens; By Material: Silicone Hydrogel, Fluoro-silicone acrylate, PMMA; By Region: North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW; By Country: U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, U.A.E.)

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Silicone Hydrogel soft contact lens both in developed and developing countries on account of more oxygen permeability which provide more comfort and ease to adjust. The gas permeable lens material, Fluoro-silicone acrylate is also growing due to its vision clarity especially for the people having astigmatism, presbyopia and other refractive errors. The wide use of scleral lens will promote the growth in Gas Permeable market in the future. North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, European region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as U.K. and Germany.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Optical Lens Material Market

Type of lens Market – Soft Lens, Gas Permeable Lens

Type of Material Market – Silicone hydrogel, Fluoro-silicone Acrylate, Hydrogel, PMMA

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis- Menicon, Paragon Vision Sciences, Bausch & Lomb, PPG Optical, OPRI Inc., Benz Research & Development

