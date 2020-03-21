Recyclable Cups Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2027

Disposable cups have been easy to use and throw. Any individual person can eat while driving or work, however, disposable cups end up in landfills eventually. This causes wastage of the material used in manufacturing the cups. Instead they could be reused with the help of recycling reducing wastage of natural resources. Environmental concerns along with disposal of waste is encouraging several manufacturers to come up with options which can provide sustainable solutions like recycling which will support the cause of environmental protection and also will contribute in reducing the wastage of natural resources. Recyclable cups are a good alternative to disposable cups and are made of either plastic material or paper. These material can conveniently undergo recycling once the cups are disposed and after recycling, new products can be produced which could be used in many end uses.

Recyclable Cups Market: Types and Applications

Recyclable cups are made of recyclable material such as plastics and paper. Various plastic material can be used in the manufacturing of recyclable cups. PLA (Poly Lactic Acid), HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) and LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) is commonly used plastic material for manufacturing this sustainable alternative. HDPE is widely used material owing to its strength and flexibility. Recyclable cups come in different sizes which can carry 200 milliliters, 400 milliliters, 500 milliliters, 600 milliliters or even more than 600 milliliters.

Nowadays, recyclable cups having a capacity of less than 400 milliliters are also available. This provides flexibility and counts for their versatility as they can be used by any person for consuming any quantity of liquid as desired. These recyclable cups can be decorated from outside. They can be printed with a suitable design, or are available with varying colors without any printing done on them. The technology used in the manufacturing of these recyclable cups is either injection molding or thermoformed molding, depending upon the end use. Recyclable cups are used in different applications, to name a few areas, they are used in food, beverages and dairy applications. Recyclable cups can be seen in food retail stalls on a large scale.

Recyclable Cups Market: Factors influencing the growth

The growth of the food industry has propelled the adoption of recyclable cups, thereby influencing the growth of the recyclable cups market. The changing eating style of individuals and their request for hygienic food serving as well as packaging can offer positive opportunities of growth for the recyclable cups. The use of plastics can be helpful, not only in terms of recyclability, but also various shapes can be obtained, giving varying capacities for any end use as well as an appealing aesthetic effect to the product. This has impacted the adoption of plastic recyclable cups to a large extent. The manufacturers find it easy to minimize the carbon footprint which also reduces the overall cost of production. These factors have had a positive impact on the growth of the recyclable cups from the usability standpoint and hence the overall market for the recyclable cups tend to take a positive growth curve.

Recyclable Cups Market: Regional Overview

The recyclable cups market includes regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America experiences stable growth in the recyclable cups market, earlier in the past, it had an established hold over the market with an impressive growth rate followed by European countries. China and India in the Asia Pacific region seem to show promising growth owing to the increasing number of restaurants.

Recyclable Cups Market: Key players

The key companies involved in the recyclable cups market involve Eco Products Inc., Paper Cup Company, FrugalPac limited, Berry Plastics Corporation, James Cropper Plc., Huhtamaki Oyj and Genpak LLC.