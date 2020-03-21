Reinforced Handle Pouch Market: Supply chain, existing policies, plans by key manufacturers

Changing consumer lifestyle across the continents has affected packaging industry in many ways. Packaging manufacturers are now not only focusing on protection of the packaged item from external environment but also improving the shelf life and aesthetic properties of the packed items. Pouches are one such packaging format widely used for packaging of food items and to tap the huge potential of the pouches, packaging manufacturers are focusing on innovations to attract more consumers and to improve their experience. Reinforced handle pouch are invented by packaging manufacturers to address the problems faced while carrying fresh produce and other items in regular pouches, reinforced pouches has emerged as a durable packaging solution without any significant investment. Commonly used materials for manufacturing of reinforced handle pouch are Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Reinforced Handle Pouch Market: Market Dynamics

Manufacturers are switching to modern flexible packaging over traditional rigid packaging solutions attributed to reduced manufacturing cost and technological advancements. Flexible packaging is estimated to be US$ 238 bn in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% during the forecast period. Reinforced handle pouch is an example of an extensively used flexible packaging format for packaging of food items and other articles. Durability of reinforced handle pouch over regular pouches is the key driver driving reinforced handle pouch market. Some other factors such as high printability and ease in usage are some other factors supporting the growth in reinforced handle pouch market.

Rapidly changing lifestyle of the eastern region is another factor creating demand in reinforced handle pouch market as the consumers are preferring for packed food items and the penetration of the modern retail outlets is rapidly increasing in the region. Availability of the raw material at a cheap price is increasing manufacturer’s attractiveness towards the reinforced handle pouch. However, stringent government policies for the use of plastic may hamper the growth in reinforced handle pouch market. Despite stringent government policies for the use of plastic in many countries, the demand for reinforced handle pouch is expected to increase over the forecast period attributed to its ease in disposability and small carbon foot print.

Reinforced Handle Pouch Market: Market Segmentation

Reinforced handle pouch market is segmented by material type, and by application type.

Based on the material type, reinforced handle pouch market is segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Based on the application type, reinforced handle pouch market is segmented into:

Fresh Cut Produce

Snacks

Dried Food

Frozen Food

Others (Industrial use)

Reinforced Handle Pouch Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global reinforced handle pouch market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to lead the reinforced handle pouch market over the forecast period on the backdrop of increasing penetration modern retail outlets in the region. North America is expected to remain as the dominant contributor among developed region for reinforced handle pouch market. Western and Eastern Europe region are expected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA are expected to be attractive region in terms of growth despite their small contribution in reinforced handle pouch market. Japan is expected to contribute significant share in reinforced handle pouch market as the consumers in the region are preferring for products in small quantity.

Reinforced Handle Pouch Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the reinforced handle pouch market are Emerald Packaging, Inc., M Pak Plastics, Chantler Packages, Robbie Bags & Pouches, Layfield Group. Ltd., Richmond Plastics Ltd, Covertech Flexible Packaging Inc., BSB Packaging, Hurontario Packaging Inc., Burgass Carrier Bags, Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., CCA Packaging Manufacturing Ltd., Xiamen Ynzo Industry & Trading Co., Ltd, Dongguan Kinshun Packing Materials Co., Ltd., and Sekotech International Co.