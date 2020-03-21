The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Residential Air Purifier Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2024 Focusing on Industry Profit” worldwide.

Air purifiers help in removing contagion from the air in a room. Increasing demand for energy saving air purifiers by consumers is one of the key factors likely to drive the residential air purifiers market over the forecast period. Global manufacturers are improving energy saving air purifiers which consumes lower power than conventional air purifiers as they help to reduce carbon footprint and save energy costs. The global market for residential air purifiers is undergoing several improvements in technology which is likely to propel the demand for residential air purifiers over the forecast period. There is a growing demand for residential air purifiers equipped with HPEA filtration technology that helps to remove smoke and pollutants from the home. The common forms of residential air purifiers with HEPA air filtration technology are Sharp Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier with True HEPA Filtration, Honeywell True HEPA Tower Allergen Remover, Blueair HEPASilent Air Purifier, and Blueair Classic 505 HEPASilent Air Purifier. Global vendors are introducing advanced materials for residential air purifiers in order to increase their efficiency.

The residential air purifier market has been segmented by technology and product category. On the basis of technology, the market has been segregated by HEPA, ionizers and ozone generators, and electrostatic precipitators. HEPA technology dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2015 and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period. The usage of HEPA filters in residential air purifiers helps to trap the air pollutants and helps in allergen relief. HEPA based air purifiers are designed in such a way that it can target small pollutants and particles. This kind of filter is widely available in departmental stores and specialty stores owing to the portable and small unit. On the basis of product category, the residential air purifiers market has been segregated by fume and smoke collectors and dust collectors. Dust collector segment was the most dominant segment on the basis of product category. Owing to the amount of indoor pollution, there has been an increase in the adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China, and India, which has enhanced the demand for residential air purifiers globally. The increasing occurrence of airborne dust-related ailments, such as cancer, asthma and irritation, and allergic alveoli are also contributing to the sales of dust collector residential air purifiers.

Geographically, the residential air purifier market is segmented by Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2015 and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period. Increase in consumption of residential air purifiers well equipped with HPEA technology based system is helping to eliminate smoke and remove dust from the air inside homes. Asia Pacific is slated to be one of the fast growing regions over the estimated time period. China and India dominate the residential air purifier market due to adoption of residential air purifiers and the increasing urban population share in the Asia Pacific region. Europe accounts for a steady demand for residential air purifiers due to the increasing awareness about health benefits from using residential air purifiers. Latin America is an emerging market for residential air purifiers owing to the increase in adoption of residential air purifier products in this region.

The major players in the residential air purifier market are Daikin Industries, 3M, Phillips, Honeywell, and Sharp. Some of the key vendors in the residential air purifiers markets are Alen, Airgle, Guardian Technologies, Austin Air, Blueair, EcoQuest International, Hamilton Beach Brands, Homeimage, Fellowes, omeimage, Hoover, IQAir, Sunbeam Products, Whirlpool, Winix, Oreck, and Rabbit Air among others.

