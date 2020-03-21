Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth And Forecast By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

Products of the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market includes direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) method, rapid antigen diagnostic test (RADTs), molecular diagnostics, chromatographic immunoassay, diagnostic imaging, gel microdroplets, flow cytometry, and others.

North America dominates the market for respiratory syncytial virus diagnosis because of the rising incidence of these infections and the increasing number of babies. In addition, the medical system continues to evolve, and more and more government initiatives, China, India, Japan and Malaysia are expected to become the fastest growing markets in the region.

This report focuses on the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Becton Dickinson

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin SPA

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hoffmann La Roche

Hologic

Novartis Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Scienion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Method

Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Chromatographic Immunoassay

Diagnostic Imaging

Gel Microdroplets

Flow Cytometry

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Laboratory

Clinics

Homecare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

