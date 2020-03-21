Rising Adoption of Global Wafer Probers Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Wafer Probers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A wafer prober is a system used for handling the wafer to make contact in the designated position on the device. In the semiconductor development and manufacturing process, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer probe needle or a probe card and the signals are then returned from the device.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Micronics Japan (MJC)

FormFactor

Technoprobe

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Hprobe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Wafer Probers Breakdown Data by Type

Fully Automatic Probers

Semi-automatic Probers

Wafer Probers Breakdown Data by Application

Microelectronics & Semiconductor Production

Medical & Bio Medical Assemblies

Photovoltaic Device

RF Electronics

Others

Wafer Probers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wafer Probers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

