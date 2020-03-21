Rising Adoption of Global Wafer Probers Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025
A wafer prober is a system used for handling the wafer to make contact in the designated position on the device. In the semiconductor development and manufacturing process, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer probe needle or a probe card and the signals are then returned from the device.
Micronics Japan (MJC)
FormFactor
Technoprobe
Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
MPI Corporation
SV Probe
Hprobe
Microfriend
Korea Instrument
Feinmetall
Synergie Cad Probe
Advantest
Will Technology
TSE
TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
Fully Automatic Probers
Semi-automatic Probers
Microelectronics & Semiconductor Production
Medical & Bio Medical Assemblies
Photovoltaic Device
RF Electronics
Others
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
