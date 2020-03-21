Scented Candle Market Survey And Trend Research 2019

A scented candle is a candle with a natural or synthetic scented material blended into it. Scented candles are known to generate psychological effects from the ambient aroma of fragrances. Materials used for aroma in scented candles are generally categorized into two groups: plant extracts/essential oils or fragrant chemicals. Evaporation of the fragrance from the pool of heated wax candle generates the aroma from a lighted scented candle. Essential oils are extracted from shrubs, trees, and flowers from all over the world. Each essential oil has its own unique chemical makeup. Fragrant chemicals are usually derived from animal sources and petroleum.

Scented Candle Market – Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increasing consumption of eco-friendly candles and usage of candles for home decoration are expected to drive the scented candle market globally. Organic candles are an alternative to paraffin wax candles. These candles are toxin free and only have natural and organic materials. Another name for organic candles is green candles. Bee wax and soy wax are the two organic materials used to make candles. Bee wax is 100% natural and does not release any toxic gas when lighted.

Soy wax is also an organic material used for making candles. Usage of organic candles is expected to increase due to increasing consumer awareness about these products. Manufacturers are also designing specialized scented candles for home furnishing to enhance the look of the house. Fruit shaped candles for the living room and dining area are available in the market. Such innovation by manufacturers is anticipated to increase the consumption of candles.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56448

The global scented candle market can be segmented based on the raw materials, product type, fragrance, distribution channel, and region. Based on raw material, the scented candle market can be classified into wax, liquid dyes, soy, glass, and others. Based on product type, the market can be classified into jar, pillar, tea light, tumbler, vase, and others. In terms of fragrance, the scented candle market has been segmented into fruit, flower, spice, blends, and others. Based on distribution channel, the scented candle market can be segmented into online and offline distribution channel.

The offline channel of distribution can be further classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Online retail stores create events to increase sales through themed promotions, such as during Christmas, birthdays etc. which is supporting the sale of scented candles through online retail stores. The seamless shopping experience with the dominance of private label brands and rising internet penetration is encouraging consumers to buy scented candles online.