Selfie Accessories Market 2016-2024: Key Findings, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Selfie is the self-representing photograph taken from digital camera or smartphone. The trend is changed instead of using self-timer or any other similar tools; the selfie is taken by positioning camera or smartphone at arm’s length or pointing at the mirror. Though these tactics give images but not satisfactorily, therefore, to have photograph clicked as per the requirement without bothering any third person selfie concept is generated. Mostly, selfies are taken to share on social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tweeter and much more. When it comes to taking self-portrait using smartphone or camera, many selfie accessories are available in the market, ranging from selfie sticks to many apps. Selfie is booming the era; there is now entire industry dedicated to making a range of accessories and apps. As technology evolves, chances of growth of selfie accessories industry are also encountered. To have a perfect selfie is a big challenge, people do not hesitate to go beyond their budget to have a perfect click; fancy lighting, high resolution add on lenses, wireless remotes are some of the gadgets which assist in making a selfie a perfect selfie while easing the clicking process.

Global Selfie Accessories Market: Drivers & Restraintsk

The key factor that lifts the market growth of selfie accessories is the increase in disposable income and development in popularity of social networking sites in metropolitan areas. Also, rise in Internet penetration has boosted the online selling platform. However, the ever growing demand for photography and videos has enhanced the growth of Selfie accessories across the globe. Increasing tourism, business travels, urban lifestyle and concept of celebrating every occasion of life has raised the demand of capturing the moments. Rising demand for smartphone is another factor, and most of the selfie accessories are built for smartphone front end cameras.

Although demand and necessity of Selfie accessories in the market can be seen broadly, some factors such as no clear market leader, competition on the basis of pricing. Due to this price war, low-quality selfie accessories available in the market affecting selfie stick market negatively impacting on their market growth. Consequently, to deal with the low-quality gadgets, many companies of North America and European countries have started to manufacture selfie accessories.

Global Selfie accessories Market: Segmentation

The global selfie accessories market is segmented by its products type, price range, and distribution channels.

Based on its product types, selfie accessories market is segmented into:

Hardware Selfie Sticks Monkey Pod / Tripods Selfie Drone Remote Shutter Clip-on Camera Others

Software Apps



Based on its price range, selfie accessories market is segmented into:

Premium

Mid

Low

Based on its distribution channels, selfie accessories market is segmented into:

Online

Offline

Multi Brand Store

Global Selfie Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, selfie accessories market is segmented into seven regions – North America selfie accessories market, Latin America selfies accessories market, Eastern Europe selfie accessories market, Western Europe selfie accessories market, Asia Pacific excluding Japan selfie accessories market, Japan selfie accessories market and the Middle East & Africa selfie accessories market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is an emerging region because of the growing habit of the smartphone in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. In addition presence of large number of selfie accessories manufacturers in China and availability of these gadget at the low price is another reason making APEJ dominate selfie accessories market globally. Whereas North and Latin America as well as Eastern and Western Europe accounts decent growth in selfie accessories market.

Global Selfie Accessories Market: Key Players

Few of the market players accounting on Selfie accessories market includes Fotopro, Anker, KobraTech, Momax, Kootek Looq Robotics, Fromm works, Apple Inc., Satechi, Xiaomi, Selfie on A Stick, Selfie Stick Gear, Mpow, Samsung Electronics Co., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Ltd., BYD company Limited, JVC Kenwood Corporation Energizer Holdings, Inc., and among others.

