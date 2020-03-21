The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market Research Report 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Profit and Challenges Forecast to 2024” worldwide.

Service delivery automation (SDA) is an umbrella concept where a series of human actions are automated by technologies in a business or IT process. SDA is basically an ability to complement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can simplify justifiable business cases and minimize disruption. SDA can be used to gather pertinent information in the websites, administer purchase orders and invoices, check for unusual patterns in transactions, administer databases and delete IDs & passwords among others. The primary objective of most IT departments is to automate 80% of the services so that the remaining 20% which are more complex and custom can be given the expertise and attention they deserve. This automation of routine tasks such as configuration management and server provisioning can make the IT department more productive. Business process service delivery automation (BPSDA) encompass three different portions of the processes which are automation of inputs to a process and automation of the business process and automation of outputs from the process. Robotic process automation (RPA) is also a subset of BPSDA currently in operation. It is an automation which interacts with a computer-centric process and processes structured data. Benefits of service delivery automation include manpower released from mundane tasks can be transferred to higher value services such as analytics.

The primary driver for service delivery automation is the need to manage inbound documents in multiple formats and the need to scale up operations. Also, in an increasingly competitive market there are cost pressures are favorably driving the service delivery automation market. However, factors such as cost of maintaining and automating the software and scripts are incremental investments which is hindering the growth of service delivery automation market. Furthermore, service delivery automation leads to reduction in full time equivalents (FTE) numbers which leads to consolidation of delivery centers which is further restraining the growth of service delivery automation market. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation are evolving which are expected to create growth opportunities for the growth of service delivery automation market. As SDA technologies are still in introductory phase, market is anticipated to experience substantial growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The global service delivery automation market can be segmented on the basis of automation type, solution, end user and region. On the basis of automation type, the SDA market can be segmented into independent automation and assisted automation. In terms of solution, the SDA market can be classified into macro or scripted automation, IT automation, BPM, robotic automation and artificial intelligence. On the basis of end-user, the service delivery automation market can be classified into Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), travel & hospitality, technology, manufacturing, technology & media and others which include retail, healthcare and energy among others.

Geographically, service delivery automation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Major players in software defined security market with the significant developments are IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Blue Prism Group PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., CA Technologies, UiPath, Celaton Ltd, Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd, IPsoft Inc. and Openspan Pvt. Ltd. among others.

