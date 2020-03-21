Shaker Bags Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2025

Shaker bags have been used widely in industrial applications which require particulate reductions and segregation, while maintain operational efficiency and versatility in use. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM), particularly in metal, minerals and cement industries have increasingly shown preference for shaker bags owing to their reliable functioning and volume handling capabilities. In recent years the market has witnessed a rise in demand for dust collector bags wherein shaker bags are increasingly considered as one of the most preferred variants amongst the dust collector bags.

A key benefit of using shaker bags has been the compartment utility for implementing filter inside the shaker bag which can be taken off-line for cleaning. The compartment of shaker bags is cleaned by using motor driven vibration which shakes the bags and collects the dust particles. The feature was missing in older designs of dust collector bags. Shaker bags are mainly used in industries including metal, ceramic, cement, fertilizer, dyes & pigment, etc. Overall demand for shaker bags has put the shaker bags market in an escalation stage and is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Shaker Bags – Market Dynamics:

Key factor driving the demand for shaker bags market is the feasibility of producing shaker bags from fabrics belonging to all fiber groups. These fabrics include abundantly available polymers and are cheaper and convenient to procure. Demand for shaker bags market is significantly high owing to boom in wide range of industries. The growing trend in demand for shaker bags is expected to continue over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Owing to technological advancement, shaker bags for dust collection have seen an augmentation of the market. Moreover, increasing pollution in developed and under developing countries are the essential factor which has fueled the growth potential for the global shaker bags market. In addition, shaker bags have lesser initial cost as compared to the traditional dust collector bags. Rapid industrialization and stringent norms issued by regional governments regarding environmental problems are other factors fueling demand for global shaker bags market. Pulse jet bags which act as efficient substitute for shaker bags create threat for the manufacturers of shaker bags. Pulse jet bags overcome the challenge of elevated temperature of the dust particles emitted by industries.

Global Shaker Bags – Market Segmentation:

The global shaker bags market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, and end use type.

Segmentation for shaker bags on the basis of material type:

PTFE (polytetrafluorethylene)

PP (polypropylene)

SSP (staple spun polyester)

Continuous filament polyester

Fiber glass

Others

Segmentation for Shaker bags on the basis of product type:

Snap band

Disc top

Grommet top

Compression band top

Open top

Loop top

Segmentation for Shaker bags on the basis of end use type:

Metal industry

Ceramic industry

Cement industry

Fertilizer industry

Dyes & pigment industry

Global Shaker Bags Market – Regional Overview:

The global Shaker bags market is segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America region is expected to remain the largest market for shaker bags over the forecast period. Latin America region is expected to witness above average growth for shaker bags market for coming three to four years. In Western Europe, countries like U.K., Germany, and France are expected to have a stagnant growth for shaker bags market over the forecast period. The shaker bags market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to showcase the highest growth over the forecast period for shaker bags market. Furthermore, shaker bags market in India and China is expected to dominate the globe owing to the benchmark performance in the retail industry. In addition, shaker bags market in these developing economies are anticipated to witness positive impact from the technological advancement in various industries. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to have a substantial increase in the shaker bags market for GCC countries and South Africa.

Global Shaker Bags Market – Key Players:

Key players operating in the global shaker bags market are General Electric Company, Donaldson Company, Inc., National Filter Media, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Rosedale Products Inc., Thermax Global, Eaton, BWF Envirotec, Albarrie Canada Limited, Reliance Filter-Tech Inc, U.S. Filtration, Inc., and Griffin Filters, LLC.