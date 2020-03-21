Skin Grafts Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2027

Skin Grafts Market: An Overview

The global skin grafts market is expected to rise at a healthy pace in the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing awareness among people regarding availability of surgical procedure to cure dead skin.

Skin graft involves transplantation of dead skin from a healthy skin. It includes slicing entire skin section from donor’s skin.

Skin Grafts Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable development in the skin grafts market are-

Integra LifeSciences, a key manufacturer in the skin graft market received FDA approval for Integra Dermal Regeneration Template. The patent is used to treat chronic diabetic foot ulcers. This is expected to boost the demand for skin graft in the coming years.

Simillarly, dCELL Technology by DermaPure was included in the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) through a distribution agreement.

Global Skin Grafts Market: Key Trends

The skin grafts market is expected to rise at a healthy pace during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing incidence of burn injuries and skin infections. Apart from this, growing desire for good appearance and ulcer pressure are some other factors expected to drive the global skin grafts market.

Further, rising use of advanced technology equipment in skin grafts owing to intensive research and development activity is anticipated to open several new opportunities in the skin grafts market.

The success rates of skin grafts procedure among the patient is encouraging other people to opt for skin grafts surgery. The skin graft is performed when skin lost its capability to auto heal.

However, high costs of the skin grafts procedure is a major setback for the market. The procedure become even costlier incase patient need a skin donor to perform skin grafts. This is a major factor expected to hamper growth in the skin grafts market.

Nevertheless, several medical insurance companies have come up with a plan to cover skin grafts surgery under reimbursement plan. This is expected to boost adoption for skin grafts in the coming years.

Global Skin Grafts Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global skin grafts market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, North America is projected to lead the global skin grafting market due to early adoption of new technology and greater purchasing power as compared to other regions. However, increasing cases of burn in Asia Pacific represents several untapped potential and the region may surpass North America in terms of revenue owing to high demand.

Global Skin Grafts Market: Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the Global Skin Grafting Market is fragmented owing to the presence of several international and local players. The international players in the skin grafts market enjoy a larger share in the market due to their existing brand image and greater market reach.

The favorable government policies and increasing FDA approvals are expected to attract several new players in the market. This may further increase competitive rivalry in the skin grafts market.

Some of the major players operating in the global skin grafts market are Organogenesis, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Exsurco Medical, Inc., Tissue Regenix, and Avita Medica.

