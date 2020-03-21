The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Smartphone Screen Protector Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2024 Focusing on Industry Profit” worldwide.

Smartphones are used by an enormous number of people around the globe. Their rising usage have led to the development of various additional products which enhance the overall functioning of the smartphone device. One such product is the smartphone screen protector which, as the name suggests, protects the mobile phone screen from scratches and related damage.

Different types of smartphone screen protectors offer different functions beyond protection from scratches. The ultra-clear smartphone screen guard is “glass like” and transparent with no clarity loss, thereby providing a perfect view. Scratch-resistant covers, UV protection, and backing of a non-resinous silicone are the salient features of an ultra-clear screen protector. The anti-glare smartphone screen shield, on the other hand, is beneficial to those who often use their devices outdoors. These are equipped with anti-reflective coating (AR) which eliminates the reflection of light. Some anti-glare screen protectors also provide anti-fingerprint covering.

The privacy variety shields the user’s information from others while s/he happens to be looking at it. Text and images are only visible when seen from a straight angle – when viewed from any other direction, the screen appears black. Mirror smartphone screen shields are yet another type of smartphone screen protectors that are useful and attractive, as they entirely transform the screen into glass when it is not being used.

This market is driven by the increasing smartphone sales specifically in developing economies such as India and china which exhibit escalating disposable incomes among consumers. Emergence of low-cost screen protectors in regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to create immense opportunities for this market. Rising demand for refurbished and pre-used smartphones is another important indicator of the overall market expansion.

The smartphone screen protector market can be segmented on the basis of raw material used into the following categories: polyethylene terephthalate (PET film), tempered glass, multi-layered, and thermoplastic polyurethane. PET films comprising polyester are films with a scratch-resistance matt coating on one side and a silicone adhesive on the other. Thermoplastic polyurethane is a chemically enhanced plastic displaying properties such as scratch resistance, oil and grease resistance, toughness, and elasticity. Tempered glass (TG) screen protectors are multi-layered and carry shock absorbent features, with their bottom layer made of silicon. Multi-layered screen protectors are usually patented and are an advanced variety made of different types of materials so that they can effectively absorb shocks. However, in-built screen protectors in smartphone might restrict this market. Today, various smartphones available in the market are already equipped with efficient screen guards which might impact the demand for stand-alone smartphone screen protectors.

The market comprises a number of mid-sized manufacturers largely due the fewer barriers they face while making their entry and the affordability of raw materials. Key players include 3M Company, Bodyguardz, LLC, Zagg Inc., Belkin International Inc., Jiizii Glass, Clarivue, Corning Inc., FeYong Digital Technology Limited, AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd, Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd., and Free S Speed International Co. Ltd.

