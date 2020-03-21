Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing Market : Latest Trends And Forecast Analysis Up To 2025
Software Quality Assurance (SQA) consists of a means of monitoring the software engineering processes and methods used to ensure quality. The methods by which this is accomplished are many and varied, and may include ensuring conformance to one or more standards, such as ISO 9000 or a model such as CMMI.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1931009
SQA encompasses the entire software development process, which includes processes such as requirements definition, software design, coding, source code control, code reviews, software configuration management, testing, release management, and product integration. SQA is organized into goals, commitments, abilities, activities, measurements, and verifications.
This report focuses on the global Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Capgemini
Wipro
Cognizant
HP
Infosys
TCS
Hexaware
Katalon Studio
IBM
Tricentis Tosca Testsuite
Worksoft Certify
TestPlant eggPlant Functional
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Test Consulting And Compliance
Quality Assurance Testing
Application And Software Testing
Risk And Compliance Testing Covering
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Artificial Intelligence Testing
Cybersecurity Testing
Blockchain Testing
IoT Testing
Others
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1931009
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/