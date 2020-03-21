Stand-up Pouch with K Seal Market: Growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the Growth

Increasing trend for consumption of packed food items has led to the innovation in packaging of food items. Manufacturers are focusing on improving aesthetic value of the product in order to increase the turnover rate of the food items. Plastic films with high barrier properties are commonly used for manufacturing of flexible packaging solutions as they are easy to store due to its light weight and high resistance against external environment. To increase the good will among the eco-conscious consumers, manufacturers are using more and more flexible packaging solutions, due to their ease in disposability and less material consumption. Stand-up pouch with K seal are commonly made of PE, PP and PET plastic films.

Stand-up Pouch with K Seal Market: Market Dynamics

Flexible packaging has revolutionized the packaging industry with its new advanced and economical packaging solutions. Flexible packaging is gaining traction rapidly in packaging industry, it is estimated to be over US$ 238 Mn and in expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.5% across the globe over the forecast period. Pouch is one such format of flexible packaging being used by many manufacturers for packaging of many food and other items. Use of stand-up pouch with K seal reduces the input cost of the material without affecting the storing and resealing functionality of the packaging. Stand-up pouch with K seal provides excellent point of purchase appeal and reduction in overall manufacturing process is the key driver boosting the demand in stand-up pouch with K seal market.

Standup pouch with K seal have unique ability as it can be placed in upright position on the retail shelf for selling and storage purposes is also supporting the growth in use of stand-up pouch with K seal. High printability and unique designs with window also increases the visibility of the product and helps manufacturers to interact with the consumers, thus creating brand image for the product in market. Availability of raw material at cheap prices is expected to further boost the growth in stand-up pouch with K seal market. However, restrictions or stringent policies to limit the use of plastic may hamper the growth in stand-up pouch with K seal market.

Stand-up Pouch with K Seal Market: Market Segmentation

Stand-up pouch with K seal market is segmented by material type, and by application type.

Based on the material type, stand-up pouch with K seal market is segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Based on the application type, stand-up pouch with K seal market is segmented into:

Fresh Cut Produce

Snacks

Dried Food

Frozen Food

Others (Industrial use)

Stand-up Pouch with K Seal Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global stand-up pouch with K seal market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ is expected to be the largest contributor in world stand-up pouch with K seal market attributed to its densely populated regions. North America is expected to follow APEJ market in terms of value share due to high per capita consumption of the packed food in the region. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately in stand-up pouch with K seal market during the forecast period. MEA is anticipated to emerge as the smallest but one of the fastest growing region in stand-up pouch with K seal market. Japan is expected to contribute significant share in world stand-up pouch with K seal market.

Stand-up Pouch with K Seal Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the stand-up pouch with K seal market are Emerald Packaging, Inc., Li Pack Corporation Ltd, Pouch Makers, A&M Packaging, DUTCH PACK INTERNATIONAL B.V, Shanghai Dafu Packaging Co., Ltd., Chuan Peng Enterprise Co., Ltd., Weihai Haodong Packing Co., Ltd., GuangDong Changxing Printing(Packaging) Service Co.,Ltd. and Dongguan City Bo Yue Package Co., Ltd.