Strategic Insight into the Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market till 2022 ll Lactalis Group, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina

The extended shelf life of dry milk powder that addresses perishability concerns of fresh dairy products is a key factor driving sales of powdered milk. Milk powder can be stored up to one year without substantial loss of quality. Milk powder is particularly desirable for areas that are subject to temperature extremities and for areas that do not have reliable cold chains for transport of perishable dairy products.

The report studies the global dry whole milk powder market based on product type, sales channel, application, and geography. In terms of product type, the report divides the dry whole milk powder market into regular, instant, UHT, caramelized, and organic. Amongst all, the segment of instant holds dominance with the segment expected to represent 30.8% of the market by the end of 2017. The instant dry whole milk powder segment is expected to expand at an attractive 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, for the segment to become worth US$3,958.1 mn by the end of 2022.

The executive summary section of the report provides information on leading segments including estimates of market size and revenue contribution of the leading segments in the global dry whole milk powder market for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. Market stakeholders can leverage this information to formulate gainful competitive growth strategies.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Trends and Opportunities

The advantage of an extended life of milk powder over milk due to low water content is one of the key factors driving sales of powdered milk. Converting milk into milk powder addresses the perishability concern associated with dairy products. This is particularly important for areas that are subject to temperature extremities and also for areas that have poor transport facilities. The transport of milk powder is also economical as compared to the transport of milk due to reduced volume and weight.

The rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyle is also having a positive impact on the global dry whole milk powder market. This is because consumers are spending substantial money on bakery and confectionery products that require dry whole milk powder in substantial amounts. The adoption of Western practices of stocking food in the pantry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is also driving the demand for powdered milk that is available in a few types.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Market Segmentation

The research report examines the global dry whole milk powder market in terms of product type, sales channel, application, and region. The segments of the market depending upon product type are regular, instant, UHT, caramelized, and organic. In terms of sales channel, the segments of the market are modern trade, traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels, other retail formats, and direct sales. The report divides the global dry whole milk powder market on the basis of application into home reconstitutions, dairy whiteners, bakery and confectionery, desserts, ice cream, dairy blends, snacks, nutritional supplements, and others.

In this report, the global dry whole milk powder market is studied across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific except Japan is the most attractive regional market which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report presents a detailed competitive profile of key players in the global dry whole milk powder market, namely Nestle, Lactalis Group, Fonterra, Friesland Campina, Danone, Belgomilk, Dana Dairy, Saputo Ingredients, Almira, and Amul.

