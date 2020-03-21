Three side seal pouches market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast upto 2027

Some of the market players identified in the global three side seal pouches market includes: Color Flex., Paras Print Pack, Swiss pac pvt ltd., Glenroy, Inc., YIFENG PACKAGING PRODUCTS LIMITED, Maer Flexibles, PAC, Plastic Packaging Technologies, Shako Flexipack Private Limited, and Sysco Industries Limited.

As the name suggests the pouches are sealed from three sides and one of the side is kept open, it is heat sealed after the products are sealed into the pouches.as they are user friendly and convenient they are used for great purposes such as confectionery, snacks, pharmaceuticals etc. Three side pouch is one of the popular form of packaging due to it nearly limitless number of applications, simplicity of its application and cost effective that stands out from the rest. Three side seal pouches allow for a full wrap graphic display without any breaks as the seal is in the center of the package including a bottom seal. They are also called as flat bags, three side seal pouches contributes in maximizing the sales. They are convenient solution for various products like pet foods, coffee and tea, cosmetics, sugar, cheese, organic products, frozen products, etc. pouches are considered to be effective for refrigerator packaging as three side seal pouches are space convenient.

Global Three side seal pouches Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of global three side seal pouches market is driven by food and beverage industry as the three side seal pouches are great for food and beverages like pet food, confectionary, dry goods, frozen foods, spices, seafood, dried fruits and nuts, processed meats and poultry. The tree side seal pouches are designed in such a way that they provide tight sealing from all three sides which ensures safe packaging of the products. Manufacturers prefer three side seal pouches as they are highly reliable in usage and are durable in finishing. They are widely used in packaging of industrial grade products and liquid packaging. Many food & beverage products use pouches which was once a unique package on the shelf may now look like an ordinary package however the three side seal pouch manufacturers are further differentiating it over unique inks, graphics and shapes.

Global Three side seal pouches Market: Market segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global three side seal pouches market is segmented into:

PPE

MET

LLDPE

BOPP

PE

On the basis of pouch opening types, the global three side seal pouches market is segmented into:

Zip lock

Snap lock

Spout pouch

Slide pouch

Zipper pouch with perforation(easy tearing)

Simple pillow pouches

On the basis of material used, the global three side seal pouches market is segmented into:

Transparent bags

White paper

Brown paper

Foil metalized laminates

High barrier packaging nylon

On the basis of market, the global three side seal pouches market is segmented into:

Food

Beverage

Cosmetic

Home and personal care

Pharmaceuticals

nutraceutical

Electronic and automobile

agricultural

Global Three side seal pouches Market: segmentation overview

Food & beverage industry has higher rate of usage of three side seal pouches in food products. Followed by pharmaceutical industry and home and personal care.

Global Three side seal pouches Market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global three side seal pouches market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, in Western and Eastern Europe it was already a widely used type of packaging, in North America the use of three side seal pouches is continuously growing at impressive rate as the three side seal pouches are found to be most popular in US. The market for three side seal pouches is still growing in Asia-Pacific region and Japan. Overall the outlook for three side seal pouches will have a positive growth over the forecasted period owing to the increase in demand in APAC and Japan region.