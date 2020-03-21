Trend of Global Membrane Filters Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Membrane Filters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes the global membrane filters market in terms of its current and future scenario. High growth in population in water-stressed areas, scarcity of pure water, and rise in demand for membrane filters in the food & beverages industry for protein separation process, clarification of fruit juices and alcoholic beverages, and for sterile vaccine production in the biopharmaceuticals industry are estimated to be the major drivers of the global membrane filters market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and their preference for water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. Based on application, the global membrane filters market has been classified into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on the rise in demand for membrane filters from water & wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period, viz. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of material, the membrane filters market has been divided into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose-based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The segmentation has been done based on the usage of a particular membrane in industrial processes, such as desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane filters market based on attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, and TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

Global Membrane Filters Market has been segmented as:

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Chromatography

Ion Exchange

