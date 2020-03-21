Umbilical Catheters Market Estimated to Flourish by 2026

Umbilical catheters are thin adaptable tubes inserted in the artery or vein in the stump of an infant’s umbilical cord. Umbilical catheters are utilized for the treatment of premature babies. Umbilical catheter go about as an open section which enables specialists to carry out the treatment effortlessly. These catheters are utilized to provide special nutrition, drugs, and liquids to a neonatal. Umbilical catheters are fundamentally of two types: umbilical artery catheter and umbilical venous catheter. Umbilical artery catheter is embedded into the artery of the umbilical cord to remove blood for blood test and to check blood pressure.

This catheter requires less needlesticks to extract blood sample for blood test. Umbilical venous catheter is embedded into the vein of umbilical cord to provide liquid and drug to the newborn. This catheter requires significant incision to supply pharmaceuticals and liquid to the neonatal. According to FDA rules, umbilical catheter can be utilized for seven days or less. If further treatment is required, specialists can insert the peripheral catheter in the leg or arm.

Rise in number cases of premature births and increase in number of neonatal care centers are the key factors driving the global umbilical catheters market. The umbilical cord route is not painful for neonates, as it has no pain receptors present. Hence, insertion of umbilical cord catheter is comparatively easy for physicians. Additionally, umbilical vessel catheter requires less needlesticks. These factors are projected to drive demand for umbilical catheter in the treatment of premature babies. The rising interest of medicinal device producers for the research and development on the neonatal items will help the development of this market. Blood gas sample collection and blood pressure monitoring are possible using umbilical vessel catheter. The risk of infection and blood coagulation during treatment using umbilical vessel catheter is anticipated to restrain the market. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel to handle umbilical catheters and high cost are expected to hamper the growth of the global umbilical catheters market during the forecast period.

The global umbilical catheters market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into umbilical artery catheters (UAC) and umbilical vein catheters (UVC). The two segments accounted for nearly equal market share in 2017. Based on end-user, the global umbilical catheters market can be divided into hospitals and neonatal care centers. The hospitals segment is held the largest market share in 2017, attributed to high preference for treatment of neonatals in hospitals.

Geographically, the global umbilical catheters market can be segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share in 2027. The region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Increase in awareness, availability of advanced health care facilities and infrastructure, and high health care expenditure are the major factors fueling the growth of the umbilical catheters market in the region.

Asia Pacific is also a significant market for umbilical catheters. The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Improvement in health care infrastructure, increase in the number of premature babies in developing countries such as India and China, and surge in medical tourism across several developing economies have contributed to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players in the global umbilical catheters market are Medtronic plc, Neotech Products, SURU International Pvt. Ltd., Centurion Medical Products, Vygon SA, Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Hummingbird Medical.