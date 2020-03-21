United States Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Coal Bed Methane (CBM) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)
BP
ConocoPhillips
Australia Pacific LNG
Santos
Anglo Coal
Arrow Energy
Ember Resources
Encana
AAG Energy
G3 Exploration
Carbon Creek Energy
CONSOL Energy
Pioneer Natural Resources
GEECL
Gazprom
Shell (QGC)
Constellation Energy Partners
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
CBM Wells
Coal Mines
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power Generation
Industrial Fuel
Cooking Fuel
Vehicle Fuel
Other
