Walking Standers Market Anlysis With Inputs Form Industry Experts 2019 – 2027

Walking Standers Market – Introduction

Walking standers are used by persons who rely on wheelchairs or are unable to walk by themselves. Walking standers provide an alternative position other than sitting, by supporting a user or patient in standing position. Standing position benefits the bones in legs and helps prevent osteoporosis. Use of walking standers improves digestion and blood circulation, and help to maintain or improve the range of motion, manage pressure ulcers, decrease contractures, and increase strength and endurance. Walking standers can be mobile or static and are often equipped with a table.

Walking Standers Market – Competitive Landscape

Chinesport

Founded in 1976, Chinesport is a leading Italian organization specialized in wide range of assistive devices and rehabilitation equipment. The organization has geographical reach in almost 80 countries. Moreover, the organization also has its own educational program for specialized sectors and medical-scientific training center and its own equipment in support of specialists and international partners.

BESTCARE Medical

Incorporate in 2011, BESTCARE Medical is a leading manufacturer and supplier of patient lift equipment & transfers, walking standers, etc. for home care, nursing homes, and hospitals in Asia Pacific.

Groupe WINNCARE

Established in 2003, Groupe WINNCARE manufactures, designs, and trades medical devices for the hospital patients, handicapped, and elderly. The organization offers hospital beds and bed accessories that comprise motorized and static air therapeutic mattresses, mobility aid systems, cushions, technical aid and positioning devices, pediatric support products that comprise therapeutic mattresses, movement and transfer products.

Hausmann Industries

The Hausmann Industries was founded in 1955, the organization manufactures and designs medical equipment, and physical training equipment to customers in the U.S. and globally. The organization provides medical tables and equipment, rehabilitation aids and testing products, walking standers, etc.

Key players operating in the global walking standers market include Chinesport, Groupe WINNCARE, aacurat GmbH, BESTCARE Medical, Handicare, Pelican Manufacturing, Hausmann Industries, TR Equipment, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Handi-Move International. Hausmann Industries, Handi-Move International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Groupe WINNCARE are the leading players in the global walking standers market.

Walking Standers Market – Dynamics

Increase in the disposable income of people in emerging economies is likely to enable them to avail better health care facilities.

Rise in income, increase in the baby boomer and disabled populations, and availability of advanced technologies are expected to prompt health care service providers to make substantial investments in the development of technologically advanced assistive technologies to satisfy patient needs, improve operational efficiency, and save both service costs and time.

Developing Health Care Infrastructure in High Growth Potential Countries is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Moreover, rise in the number of specialty surgical procedures, trauma procedures, diagnostic imaging procedures, and other specialty surgeries performed every year boosts demand for new walking standers across the globe. Developing health care infrastructure in high growth potential countries, increase in per capita health care expenditure, and rise in the number of surgical procedures performed every year are the major factors projected to drive the global walking standers market from 2019 to 2027.

