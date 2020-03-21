Wearable Gaming 2019 Global Market Analysis,Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2023
Description
Wearable gaming represents an emerging entrant into the digital entertainment market that is best defined from a mobile gaming perspective. Non-wearable mobile gaming is played on various wireless devices (smartphones, tablets, phablets, etc.), which have limited interface capabilities compared to desktop, laptop, or console gaming. In many ways, wearable technology causes even more limitations, but also opens the door to new levels of interactivity and personal gaming intimacy.
Wearable gaming is played with small computing devices, which are body-mounted in some fashion, and seamlessly support game play with functionality not possible in traditional systems. Mind Commerce sees Headwear as a Platform, Eyewear as a Platform, Smartwatch as a Platform, and Body-wear as a Platform all as emerging areas for next generation digital entertainment.
In 2017, the global Wearable Gaming market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wearable Gaming market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wearable Gaming in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wearable Gaming in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wearable Gaming market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wearable Gaming include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wearable Gaming include
Grand Theft Auto (GTA)
Nike
Fitbit
Wear Orbits
Elyland
Oculus
Sumsung
Vuzix
Technical Illusions
Market Size Split by Type
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR and VR)
Connected Wearable
Motion Sensing Technology Including Wearable 3D
Haptic Technology
Headwear Or Head Mounted Display (HMD)
Serious Gaming
Gamification
Market Size Split by Application
Household
Commercial
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wearable Gaming market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wearable Gaming market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wearable Gaming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wearable Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Wearable Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wearable Gaming Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wearable Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR and VR)
1.4.3 Connected Wearable
1.4.4 Motion Sensing Technology Including Wearable 3D
1.4.5 Haptic Technology
1.4.6 Headwear Or Head Mounted Display (HMD)
1.4.7 Serious Gaming
1.4.8 Gamification
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wearable Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wearable Gaming Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wearable Gaming Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Wearable Gaming Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Wearable Gaming Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wearable Gaming Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Wearable Gaming Revenue by Regions
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Grand Theft Auto (GTA)
11.1.1 Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.1.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Nike
11.2.1 Nike Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.2.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Fitbit
11.3.1 Fitbit Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.3.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Wear Orbits
11.4.1 Wear Orbits Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.4.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Elyland
11.5.1 Elyland Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.5.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Oculus
11.6.1 Oculus Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.6.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Sumsung
11.7.1 Sumsung Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.7.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Vuzix
11.8.1 Vuzix Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.8.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Technical Illusions
11.9.1 Technical Illusions Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wearable Gaming
11.9.4 Wearable Gaming Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
